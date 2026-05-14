“I’m Done Being Friendly”: Why I Stopped Making Small Talk With Male Customers After One Woman Accused Me of “Flirting”

Judging people in public spaces comes naturally to our minds, like conditioned thoughts.

But to act on it and make someone feel awkward about it? That’s a bit problematic!

This woman shares how she was serving a couple and got weirded out by another lady.

This couple forever changed how I interact with my tables In August of 2025 I (18F at the time) had this couple sit in my section. It was later at night almost 8:00 when I started serving them. The whole time I was serving them it seemed to be going well. I got them their drinks, they ordered, I brought out their food, and I checked up on them and everything was fine.

This is not going in the right direction…

They seemed to be slowing down so I asked if they were still doing okay and the guy asked for a box and the check. Cool. I bring them a box and the check. I circled back around to find the wife with her hand up holding the check and her card in the air. Not waving it just sitting there lol. (The husband was in the bathroom so it was just her at the table) So I walked up and took their plates and I asked if she was ready for me to run the card. She said “oh you’re paying attention to me now that my husband isn’t here.” And she handed me her card.

UH OH…

I laughed because I thought she was joking and walked away. Then I thought about it and was like… is she implying that I’m flirting with her husband? wtf? I dropped off her card and said to have a goodnight and she said something under her breath and shook her head. Then I was like oh yeah she definitely thinks I was flirting with her husband. And I couldn’t understand why. They weren’t the type of table that was joking or bantering with me or anything.

She sensed something weird about the couple…

The husband was the one that spoke up about like needing boxes or a refill but nothing beyond that. And again I’m young and I’m not an outgoing person and I most certainly do not have a flirty personality either. So again I had no idea where she was getting any flirty vibes. Another thing to note the guy seemed significantly younger than the wife. The guy looked like he was in his 20s and she looked to be in her late 30s. Clearly this was coming from a place of insecurity. She tipped me $4.51 on $33.48 (before tax, $36.49 after tax).

She knew she had to take notes from the previous experience…

So from then on out for awhile after that whenever I would get a table with a couple I would make sure to make eye contact with the girl more than the guy because I was so scared of possibly giving off a flirty impression again😭. Now every time I serve a table I’m overly aware of the amount of eye contact I make, she forever scarred me lmao. The kicker is a few weeks ago they came back in and were at the same exact table they were at last time. And I had to serve them. Again.

That’s INSANE!

Oh you bet I made sure to acknowledge her and make sure there was no flirtatious vibe at all🙅‍♀️. They were nice and she paid and left me a little over 20% if not 20% exactly on the bill. Idk if she remembered me or not but I guess I redeemed myself!

YIKES! That does sound a bit annoying.

How come people assume such things about professionals minding their business?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user understands how people mistake good demeanor for flirting.

This user shares an interesting story…

This user thinks this is an interesting insight for servers.

This user has a very evident turn off!

This user knows what a common practice should be!

This server definitely needs a rule book here!

In general, I think it’s safe to assume that no one who is working is flirting with you – or if they are, it’s only for the tips.

But maybe that’s just me.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who gave her phone number to be friendly to a guest, but immediately wished she could take it back.