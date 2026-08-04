“Why Just Me?”: Woman Exposes Neighbor Who Targets Her and Her Dog While Ignoring Everyone Else

It’s something I can’t seem to wrap my head around…

Some folks out there legitimately don’t like dogs!

How is that even possible?!?!

We live in a crazy world, huh…?

But you do encounter these people from time to time…

Check out what this woman about a neighbor she has who doesn’t like her dog…at all.

Read on and get all the details below.

New neighbour can’t stand our dog. “I live in a dog neighbourhood in the suburbs. There’s at least a dog per house and unfortunately no dog park so naturally people walk their dogs around the neighbourhood.

Doesn’t sound very dog-friendly…

Our area also doesn’t have sidewalks there’s a thin strip of curb and the first 3 feet of lawn are considered a pedestrian easement, and are owned by the city but maintained but the owner. Because of that we all respect the first 3 feet of lawn is probably going to be peed on and all of us just water the front lawn a bit more and when neighbours put up signs we respect them.

Uh oh!

Our new neighbour is not a dog person and sadly lives on the corner where there’s a fire hydrant and a stop sign which is the neighbourhood pee spot and that makes it susceptible to grass burns. I’m out walking my own dog and this gentleman comes out beer and a cigarette in hand at 11:30 on a Friday screaming “your dog is ruining my lawn. Can your dog not pee here?” I say oh , yeah happy to do what I can but there’s a lot of dogs in the area, from now on we will try to avoid your lawn. Thanks for letting us know” “ Try go walk on the other side of the street. Away from my house” “I said I’ll do what I can, you might want to talk to the other neighbours too, or put up a sign”

This guy needed to sober up.

He gets more belligerent and starts saying it’s all my dog’s fault, mine is the only one peeing there. I walk off and say “thank you I’ll do what I can do” knowing there was at least two other dogs the night before, and that this man is talking with liquid courage so best walk away let him cool down. We come walking back and are crossing the street and have to walk past this gentleman’s house to go down our street and he walks up again. Yelling profanities, telling me to stay away from his house. I keep reacting calm saying thank you I heard you have a good day. We aren’t near your house we are trying to head home thank you. Anyway, all week has been the same we have to walk past his house and every day same yelling about his ruined lawn. Which our dog hasn’t touched. Not sure what to do but have certainly started keeping my phone on me incase it gets more heated. And no there’s no way of avoiding him, I live in a sorta cul de sac/ dead end and he’s on the corner where our road meets the main road. I’m walking by his house no matter what. I also talked to my husband about it and this man has only ever said to him how pretty our dog is and to have a good day. So it’s been aimed entirely at me.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user has an idea…

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

She needs to keep a close eye on her pooch…

Just in case!

You never know what some people are capable of…

She and her pooch should probably just avoid this guy’s property.