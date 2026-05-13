“I’m Paying Full Rent to Sleep in a Laundry Room?”: I Waited Until the Morning of the Lease Signing to Back Out

Sometimes roommate situations sound reasonable…right up until you realize you’re the one getting completely screwed over.

At first, living with three other girls seemed simple enough. The upstairs bedrooms were taken, leaving her with the downstairs room, which was originally pitched as a decent trade off because it supposedly came with its “own bathroom.” But after talking more with the landlord, she realized the bathroom wasn’t attached at all, it was just a shared bathroom in the common area.

Then came the bigger issue: the washer and dryer were fully inside her bedroom. Meaning every roommate would need to walk through her personal space anytime they wanted to do laundry. Add in her free-roam bunny, concerns about constant interruptions, and the fact she’d still be paying equal rent, and suddenly this stopped sounding like a normal roommate compromise and started sounding like a really bad deal.

So the morning they were supposed to commit to the house, she backed out.

AITA for backing out the morning we were supposed to commit to a house after seeing my room setup? For context, I was going to be living with 3 other girls in a house. They took the 3 upstairs, leaving me with the downstairs one. They proposed it as having it’s own bathroom, but with later discussions with the landlord, I realized the bathroom was not even attached, it was just in the common area of the house. In addition, the washer & dryer are IN my room, meaning to do laundry, people would have to FULLY walk into my room. Even if I put up a divider, it will take up the majority of the room. *ALSO– would be paying same amount of rent as them.

Wow, that doesn’t sound fair.

I first proposed that since I have a bunny who I let free roam, I do not want my door being opened all the time. Also, the constant laundry smells might affect her as bunnies have sensitive noses. I asked if switching was possible, but got 3 no’s. I decided I cannot live there, so I bailed out on the housing situation BEFORE anyone can sign lease, as I did not want them to sign then get stuck with the house after I bailed out. However, I do feel bad. They spent time searching for houses and well as touring them.

Well, they were mean.

The landlord needed the final answer the morning I bailed out, but to be honest, I didn’t get a revealing picture of the bedroom until the night before. I feel as if I messed up their plans. I will be living in a 1BR next year instead. But not sure if I made the right choice as I put them out and bailed last minute. Feel like a jerk for literally doing this the morning we were supposed to be given the lease.

Reddit overwhelmingly leaned NTA, with most people agreeing that this wasn’t a small inconvenience she was overreacting to.

Having the washer and dryer inside your bedroom completely changes the privacy and livability of the space, especially in a house full of roommates.

Many commenters pointed out that if one tenant’s room doubles as the laundry room, there should at least be reduced rent or some kind of agreement around access. The general feeling was that her roommates were asking her to accept significantly less privacy for the same price, and hoping she’d just quietly deal with it.

This person says they knew what they were doing but didn’t care.

This person says this is just very unfair.

And this person says there’s more than one issue here.

Equal rent loses its appeal when your bedroom comes with scheduled spin cycles.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.