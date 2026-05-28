Intrusive Neighbor Calls Cops on Homeowner for “Spying” After Catching Him Photographing Cars Blocking His Driveway

If you get along with all of the neighbors in your neighborhood, consider yourself lucky. It seems that most neighborhoods have at least one annoying neighbor. They might be extra loud. They might have dogs that bark at all hours. They might call the cops on you for ridiculous reasons. They might be super picky about who parks in front of their house.

Whatever it is, there’s probably some neighbor that you can think of that bothers you.

In this story, one person is really annoyed by his next door neighbor. Apparently, she calls the cops on him quiet a bit, the cops come out, and they decide that there’s not actually a problem.

It happened again. Let’s see why she called the cops on him this time.

I’m feel like a justified AH. Neighbor called the cops, again. Crazy cat lady, next door, called the cops because I took photos of church vehicles and bikers blocking the street and driveways for her little block party. Supposedly, I was really taking photos of the kids. What a load of garbage!

The officer had a question.

Officer asked what I did. “Took photos of that fiasco to name and shame the church group on social media.” He asked, “Did you film the kids?” JFC, are you kidding me? No! You’re here because I took photos of vehicles on a public street? Wow! You must be new. That lady’s been making nuisance complaints against us for 15 years!

She apparently complains a lot.

“Lt. T retired, so you’re my new guy? Pretty soon, we’ll just be having friendly chats on the porch.” You might wanna look at her calls and tell your son, since he’s the new Lt. They’re always BS. Yep, posted my photos and the story. Left a note for the boys across the street because Code is coming for them, next.

He finds the neighbor so frustrating.

It’s always the same. She calls the cops on me and they ask me to be reasonable and understanding. Once, it was about a gate she asked us to install. “It was against her will and she wanted it gone.” Uh huh, done. I’m tired of trying to reason with crazy.

I bet the neighbor feels the same way about him.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

He really does seem to be just as annoying as his neighbor.

This is a good point.

One person rants about the older generation.

I don’t see why it would be.

I’m not sure which neighbor sounds more annoying, OP or his next door neighbor. It’s not cool to block streets and driveways with cars. It would also be annoying to have someone call the cops on you all the time. But he could stop doing things that he knows annoy his neighbor. She does have reasons for calling the cops. They may not be good reasons, but they’re reasons.

Instead of taking pictures of cars illegally parked to shame the neighbor on social media, he could call a tow truck and actually do something about it.

It seems that he finds some sort of joy in knowing that he’s annoying his neighbor.