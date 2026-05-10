Italian Exchange Student Wasn’t Thrilled About Being Taken to Olive Garden

Is Olive Garden real Italian food?

Well, it depends on who you ask…

To a suburban family in the Midwest, the answer is probably a big, fat YES.

To someone who hails from Italy…probably not.

An Italian exchange student named Alessandro went to an Olive Garden restaurant with his American host mom and talked about his experience on TikTok.

Alessandro was outside an Olive Garden restaurant and he said, “I cannot believe it.”

He asked his host mom, “Rhonda, why? I’m not going inside.”

Rhonda replied, “Yes, you are. You promised me.”

Alessandro said, “Why did you do this to me?”

The exchange student then said, “I have to be mentally prepared for this.”

He added, “I will ask if there’s anybody Italian in there. If there’s not, I’m walking out.”

Alessandro finally went inside the restaurant.

At the end of the video, he said, “Let’s go to McDonald’s.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

I guess folks from Italy aren’t the biggest fans of Olive Garden…

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