“It’s 2026, Dad”: Why a Teenager is Fuming After Their Father Refused a Zelle Transfer for a $125 Debt

Imagine owing your dad money. Would you want to pay him back via an online transfer like Zelle or Venmo, or would you expect to pay him back with cold hard cash?

In this story, one teenager and their dad had different opinions about the preferred payment method. The teen ended up complying with the dad’s request but not in the way he expected.

Let’s read all about it.

Sure dad I’ll get you 125$ in cash! Background. So the other day my dad was mentioning that I had to pay him 125$. So I was about to Zelle it to him like I normally do so he could get it quicker, but he insisted on cash. So I told him I would get it to him as soon as I could get to the bank

OP complied but not in the way his dad expected.

Cue malicious compliance. So I go to the bank and I ask for 125$ in 1$ bills since he never specified what denomination he wanted, and I come back home and give him his 125$ in 1$ bills. He was not pleased but he didn’t protest because he got his cash

At least it wasn’t pennies! Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person got revenge on a practical joker.

Here’s another idea.

Wow! This sounds really annoying for whoever has to count it.

Another person points out the bank’s perspective.

He got what he wanted just not the way he expected to get it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teacher who landed in the hot seat after making a call home to a student’s dad.