“It’s My College Fund, Not a Family Piggy Bank”: Why I Refused to Share My Grandparents’ Money With My Stepsister

Imagine growing up with a stepsister who is the same age and in the same grade. If you were both planning to go to college, and if your grandparents saved up money for your college education but she didn’t have any college savings fund, would you share the money with her or keep it for yourself?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this exact situation, and she doesn’t want to share the money. Her mom and stepdad seem to think that makes her a bad person. Are they right?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA if I don’t share the money? I am a senior in high school. I have a stepsister who is the same age as me, also a senior in high school. My mom and her dad have been married since we were 10. We both started school again yesterday. A couple of hours in my mom came to talk to me.

Her mom had a very big request.

She said that I have money from my grandparents and dad (I lost my paternal grandparents three years after I lost my dad) and how there is more than enough for college with that money and would I share some with my stepsister who does not have any money to help her with college. They had saved money, I think, but then a few crappy things happened to our house and I guess that was the money they used. Apparently there is no money for my stepsister to go to college.

She doesn’t want to share.

I don’t feel responsible for her going to college though. I also don’t feel like my paternal relatives money, that’s now mine, should be used for her. She was nothing to them. And if we’re being real we have no relationship beyond living in the same house either.

Her parents didn’t like her answer.

I told her no. My mom told me she was disappointed in me for saying no. Her husband and her then pull me into the kitchen last night to discuss things. They said I am being selfish and that she’s my sister.

She stood up for herself.

I said even if she was my sister that it’s not my job to help put her through college. And that my money will not be used for anything I don’t approve of. Apparently I’m a jerk for refusing according to them lol. AITA?

It’s her money. Her grandparents saved it for her. She should keep it.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She is not obligated to help.

This is really good advice.

Here’s a suggestion of what to say to the stepdad.

Here’s an even snarkier suggestion of what to say to the stepdad.

Her mom and stepdad are being completely unreasonable.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.