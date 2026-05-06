“It’s Not a Free Meal”: The Bracing Moment a Cafe Server Realized His ‘Polite’ Customer Was About to Dine and Dash

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you went to a restaurant, ordered food, ate the food and then realized that you forgot your wallet?

I’m sure this happens from time to time, but with ways to pay online, it’s often an easy problem to solve. That is, if you’re honest.

In this story, I’m pretty sure the customer didn’t forget her wallet.

Let’s read all about it.

“I actually don’t have any money.” This happened last Sunday. We run a special brunch menu from 11-3 Sunday mornings. Lately, that shift has been getting busier and busier, especially with the patio opening up.

What was this customer thinking?

Shortly before the rush, in walks a one-top. She sits at the patio orders some wine and an omelette. After finishing her wine, she asked her server for a box for the rest of her food. As the server is boxing up her meal in front of her, the woman tells her that she has no cash, no credit card, essentially no way to pay for the stuff she ordered/already consumed.

It was a dine and dash.

Her server tells her that she’ll have a word with me to see if there’s anything we can do. Her server tells me everything that happened, and with about a minute of internal deliberation, I tell her to take down the guests information and that later on in the day to have her call and I’ll close the check over the phone with a credit card. As the server returns to tell her the news, she’s gone. Box and all.

Wow! The nerve of that customer!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One server shares how they handle similar situations.

This is a good question.

One person shared something they learned to avoid doing as a customer at a restaurant.

Another server has trouble trusting customers.

This person would’ve called the police.

She had no intention of paying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who discovered her manager was stealing her tips, and called him out in a big way.