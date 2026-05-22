How an Overbearing Neighbor’s Obsession With Starting an HOA Forced a Homeowner to Lose His Cool

A lot of people hate HOAs, but a lot of people also live in HOAs. If you had the choice, would you choose to live in an HOA, or would you prefer to live in a neighborhood that doesn’t have an HOA?

I’m team no HOA. I would never buy a house in an HOA. In fact, when I was looking for a house, that was one thing my realtor knew very clearly: not to even consider suggesting a house that’s part of an HOA.

But in this story, one lady whose house isn’t part of an HOA actually thinks forming an HOA would be a good thing. She’s been pestering some of her neighbors about it to try to get them on board.

This story is told from the point of view of one of those neighbors. He’s really annoyed by the woman who wants to start an HOA, but she never seems to get the hint that “no” means no.

One day, he snaps. He knows he went too far, but he’s not sure if apologizing would be the best next step or not.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AIO? Lady won’t leave me the hell alone about forming an HOA I (30s) live in central PA – very rural, in the older part of a housing development. The newer part, currently being finished, has an HOA. The older part, built in the 70s-80s, doesn’t. The older part, I think, is a lot nicer than the newer part to start with. Houses have character, everyone that I know of maintains their property including me, everyone keeps to themselves and as far as I’m concerned, there aren’t any issues that would warrant an HOA.

A neighbor wants to form an HOA.

A few days before Christmas a lady (40s) from down the street came to my door saying her and a few neighbors are coming together to form an HOA and wanted me to get on board. We talked for a bit on my porch, but I told her I wasn’t interested, mainly because screw HOAs, and nobody is causing any issues as it is now. Her biggest point was that the house, way down at the end of the cul de sac keeps their trash cans out all the time and doesn’t mow their front yard (which I believe is a very steep hill – can’t blame them for not doing it lol. Plus I don’t ever go down there so I don’t care).

He finally couldn’t take the pestering anymore.

Since then, she’s sent me a couple of letters that have some mildly threatening language in them (that my house could be seized, which I know is BS) and has come to my door 3 times, including on Christmas Eve while we clearly had company. Each time I’ve told her that I’m not interested and I was staying pretty cordial until last night. She rang the bell while we were eating supper and I knew that it was her. I opened the door and (admittedly maybe a bit over the top, but) screamed at this woman, told her to get the F off of my property and (lying, but I am so fed up with dealing with her) if she ever comes back to my door she would regret it.

The lady didn’t exactly walk away gracefully.

She had a weird look on her face, but walked away. She was walking through the yard and slipped and fell on her butt too. Got right back up and kept going and I lol’d a bit. She turned around when she heard me and yelled “F off!”. Yeah, maybe I shouldn’t have threatened her, and if she does come back of course I’m not gonna hurt her but I feel like this is insane. You can’t harass someone like this, especially when my title/deed don’t mention anything about being obligated to join an HOA.

He’s wondering if he should apologize.

My wife though, thinks I went to far and wants me to go down and apologize, which I am definitely not going to do (good way to get hurt after what happened). But from talking with my neighbor across the street, she also approached him and he also refused, but she hasn’t reapproached him at all. So I feel like this is targeted harassment. AIO? Should I go down there an apologize to this crazy lady?

I wouldn’t want to apologize to her. She’s so annoying. I would hope she just never comes back. He was awfully harsh, though, but sometimes when people are pushed past their breaking point, they snap.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Who said anything about violence? He can make her “regret it” in other ways.

This may not be what he actually meant, but it also very well could be what he meant.

Here’s another suggestion.

Nobody thinks he should apologize.

His threat was very vague. There are multiple ways the annoying neighbor could “regret it” if she comes back. Calling a lawyer or the police would be an easy way to make her regret knocking on his door, and they don’t involve violence at all.

The neighbor should apologize for being such a nuisance. She sounds exactly like the kind of person who would want to start an HOA and run for HOA president. The neighborhood would be horrible if she were in charge.