A New Analyst Was Thrown Into the Role Without Training, Then Told He Wasn’t Showing Enough Drive

Starting a new job usually comes with a learning curve.

In this story, a man began a new analyst role but received little to no training or guidance.

He’s been building processes on his own while juggling multiple responsibilities.

Despite this, he’s being told he’s not showing enough “hunger” for work.

Let’s take a closer look!

I Was Told That “I Need A Fire Lit In Me” I am about three months into a new role at a small company as their only analyst. The president has already told me twice that I need to be more “aggressive.” He also said I need to show more “hunger.”

This man started to feel frustrated.

It has been frustrating. I have basically been training myself. No one here really knows how to use the software I am responsible for. There is little to no structure. I am taking input from multiple stakeholders.

His direct manager was always out of the office.

When I ask the teams what their pain points are to make their jobs easier, they tell me they do not know. I am building processes as I go. I am also trying to deliver actual output. My direct manager has been away multiple times on work trips. He barely answers his team’s messages.

He used to work for a much bigger company.

At my previous company, which was much larger, even experienced analysts said it took six months to a year to fully understand the data and systems. That was with proper onboarding and a team. Now, I am being made to feel like I am underperforming.

It had only been three months since he started.

This is only three months in. I am trying to figure out if this is normal at smaller companies. I am also wondering if expectations here are just unrealistic. Has anyone else dealt with something like this?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s a sound suggestion from this person.

This user shares a similar thought.

Finally, short and straightforward.

It’s hard to be “hungry” for work when you’re still trying to understand the work environment.