May 24, 2026 at 9:15 am

Man Missed Promotion and Considers HR Complaint Over Coworker’s Unprofessional Behavior

by Jayne Elliott

coworkers talking in break room

Pexels

Imagine applying for a promotion at work, and it’s between you and one of your coworkers. Would you be upset at your coworker if they got promoted instead of you, or would you be happy for them?

What would you do if you overheard this same coworker saying some very unprofessional things at work? Would you mind your own business or use this behavior against your coworker, and possibly to your advantage?

In this story, one employee is in this exact situation. It’s not that they want to get the coworker in trouble exactly, but maybe the coworker really should be called out on this unprofessional behavior.

Let’s read the whole story to see what would be best.

WIBTAH if I report my supervisor for talking about illegal substances?

I have worked at my job for over a year.

I’m currently the highest ranking person in my position, below leadership.

Recently, me and the longest term person applied for a promotion.

They got it, I didn’t. No hard feelings, they’ve been around longer!

They find the coworker’s behavior at work concerning and very unprofessional.

However, this person is not professional (really never has been).

I thought they’d work on this with the promotion, but they haven’t and I was surprised.

Recently, I walked in and they were having a detailed conversation with my coworkers about having been on a drug illegal in our state just the week before.

It’s just not sitting right with me.

OP is considering reporting the coworker.

They have every right to do what they want in their off time, but to just admit to people of a lower position and it being so recent just doesn’t feel professional.

WIBTAH if I reported him to higher management or HR?

I feel like I am the AH because I did want that position and honestly would have no issue if they were removed due to this.

Would OP benefit from the coworker getting fired or demoted? Yes. Does that mean he shouldn’t go to HR?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

This person says not to do it.

2026 05 18 at 1.48.38 PM Man Missed Promotion and Considers HR Complaint Over Coworker’s Unprofessional Behavior

This is a good question.

2026 05 18 at 1.49.02 PM Man Missed Promotion and Considers HR Complaint Over Coworker’s Unprofessional Behavior

Here’s another warning not to report the coworker.

2026 05 18 at 1.49.29 PM Man Missed Promotion and Considers HR Complaint Over Coworker’s Unprofessional Behavior

Everyone thinks reporting the coworker would be a bad idea.

2026 05 18 at 1.49.46 PM Man Missed Promotion and Considers HR Complaint Over Coworker’s Unprofessional Behavior

I agree that it sounds like OP is jealous that the coworker got the promotion and would only be reporting them in hopes that the coworker would get demoted or fired, thus leaving their job vacant. The coworker’s conversation may be unprofessional, but reporting the coworker would definitely make OP a snitch. I honestly doubt that he would report the coworker if he had gotten the promotion instead.

If he doesn’t like the coworker’s attitude, he could always look for another job.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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