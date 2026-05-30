New Homeowner Caught in Awkward Triangle After Neighbor Flirts and Husband Tries to Get Him Fired

Imagine moving into a new house and becoming friends with a bunch of your neighbors. You hang out together quite a bit and get along really well. What would you do if one of your neighbors suddenly turned on you because he blamed you for a problem he was having at work? Would you talk it out to clarify the situation or get revenge on his revenge?

In this story, one man is in that situation. He’s not sure why his neighbor thinks he’s responsible for how things played out at work, but he’s not about to ignore the revenge his former friend is throwing at him. Instead, he’s out for revenge himself.

He has actually gotten revenge on the neighbor multiple times now, and the neighbor still has no idea what’s going on. Regardless, he finds the revenge very satisfying.

Keep reading for all the details of this neighborhood drama.

My ex-friend and neighbor gets what is coming to him. First a little background: About 6 years ago I moved into my current house in a great neighborhood. I work from home when I am not traveling and it is a great spot, in a nice part of town and near everything. When I first moved in, one of the ladies on my street came over to introduce herself and was getting quite frisky with me. I was told by other folks that she was this way with everyone and that she was totally harmless. I will admit that this disappointed me because I thought she was pretty hot.

They became friends.

Anyway, her husband and I became buddies and we would occasionally golf together and I became a part of their group of friends. I was invited to many family get togethers even though I am single and I got along great with all of the wives and kids. She was always hinting and flirting around with me, and to be honest, I loved it.

He was not at all responsible for what happened next.

Her husband and I work in similar fields and the company that I work for acquired his company about 3 years ago. Unbeknownst to me, he got slightly demoted and lost a bit of salary. For some reason, he thinks that I had something to do with it. I didn’t. It was not in my field and I actually don’t even know any of the people that re-organized his unit. He asked me to help him and unfortunately, I couldn’t.

How mean!

He decided to take it out on me personally. Golf games started happening without me. Cookouts and local outings went on and I didn’t get invited. Oh well, if he wants to be that way there is nothing I can do about it!

It gets worse.

Then he upped the ante. He tried to get me fired. My boss came to me about some “anonymous source” that says I was doing some illegal things and potentially making our company liable. I was forced to see a psychologist and pass numerous drug tests to stay out in the field doing sales. Needless to say, I knew who the source was. I confronted him about it and he denied the entire thing with a smirk on his face. So that is when the revenge plan started.

His wife was the perfect target.

Not knowing which way to turn, I decided that I did not want to cause him to lose his job. I could not figure out a way to do it anyway since we are not in the same division. After a year or so, I completely forgot about it until about 10 days ago. I ran into his wife after she had been at church and she was dressed to kill. She totally flirted me up and was hitting on me brazenly right in the grocery. So I decided to fire back. I told her that if she showed up at my house the next morning around 10am in that dress and those heels, that I could not control what happened next.

He got his revenge.

Guess who showed up at 930 the next morning? The wife, wearing the same dress and heels. When I let her in the house, it was like unleashing a wild animal. She ended up staying for a couple of hours and there was not a way that didn’t have her. Since then, she has been over twice more, but things will get a little more sporadic since school is out and she has responsibilities now during the day. Try and cost me my job and I will get you back.

I wonder if the husband will find out.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

This person would make sure the husband finds out.

Truth.

This person suggests playing the long game.

But another person thinks he should’ve gotten revenge at work instead.

He’s really playing with fire. The neighbor is already mad at him about something he didn’t even do. If he found out what he’s doing with his wife, I can’t even imagine how badly the guy would retaliate. He better hope that his neighbor never finds out, which kind of defeats the purpose of the revenge. He’s digging himself into a hole more than he’s getting even.

Perhaps trying to get the revenge at work would’ve been a better way to go. I’m not sure exactly what he could’ve done.

It’s too bad he went from having friends in the neighborhood to being involved in an all out war with a former friend. Their relationship will never recover now. He better watch his back. This whole situation could end really badly. Considering he knows where he lives and works, there will be no escaping the neighbor’s wrath if he finds out.