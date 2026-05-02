No More Yellow Grass: The Low-Cost Solution for Homeowners Tired of Their Mailbox Being a Dog “Hotspot”

Imagine living in a neighborhood where a lot of dog owners walk their dogs by your property. What would you do if your mailbox ended up being a hot spot for all of the dogs to relieve themselves?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and they’ve tried a few things that haven’t seemed to work. They’re pretty fed up and not sure what to do about it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for being upset that the neighborhood uses our yard as a community dog bathroom? Let me explain a little bit about our neighborhood. I live on a golf course in Florida. Before you think snooty- it really is not. We are in the panhandle, closer to Alabama, and have PLENTY of woodline, trees, streams, and creeks. It is not overdeveloped. In fact, there is an entire woodline across the house, and DIRECTLY to the right of us.

Here are some more details about their lot.

We are on a .39 acre lot. It is a sizable front yard, and we are trying to repair our grass for spring. Our mailbox is a nicer one to the right of our driveway. Not brick and sturdy, but white and has a flower box on it. Maybe about 2 feet off the road. Let me reiterate that there is so much woodline across the street. And it’s not a large street. Think like a normal neighborhood sized road.

Dogs do like mailboxes.

Our neighbor has a short, tiny white fence along the front of her property. She has a similar lot size. When people walk on the left, they tend to get past her property and immediately allow their dogs to stop at our mailbox to do their busienss. Some pick up, some don’t. I’ve noticed the grass around my mailbox is dying, and when I let my dogs into our front yard to load up into cars, they run to the community bathroom to do some sniffing. I just don’t appreciate people allowing their dogs onto someone’s property when there are ample locations for them to do it elsewhere. It’s like they don’t allow their dogs onto anyone else’s, but as soon as they get to ours, bam.

Many of the dogs aren’t even on leashes.

The past 2 years I have lived here, people allow their dogs to run on our property. Some recently have even been off leash. Our city codes state we are allowed to have dogs off leash in our yard. I just can’t imagine that going well if I were to simultaneously have my dogs out. My dogs are highly trained and have amazing recall. These neighborhood off leash dogs do not. (Chasing cars, running away from owner who’s on an ebike, I even have video footage of the dog chasing after someone’s car driving past.) I have every incident on camera as we have a motion sensor google home camera mounted to our garage.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

I have put up signs and so far one dog walker has completely ignored them. I’m at a loss on what to do next. I just don’t want to seem like the neighborhood Karen, but that many dogs going on our mailbox and in our yard, is just plain gross, killing our grass, and driving my other dogs nuts.

I’d put up a fence.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person is on OP’s side.

Here are some good suggestions.

This might be a little extreme.

Florida doesn’t strike me as a place with a lot of pine trees.

A fence would be the most effective solution.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a dog who goes door-to-door just to say hello.