Out of Line or Long Overdue? The Internet is Taking Sides After a Teenager Blasted Her Estranged Dad Over Text

Imagine having a dad who has never really been a part of your life. Sometimes you see him, but more often, you don’t. What would you do if he wouldn’t respond to any of your texts or phone calls? Would you keep texting until you got his attention, or give him the silent treatment?

In this story, one teenage girl was in this situation, and she kept texting. Her messages finally got his attention, but her family is saying she went too far. Did she?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for telling my dad he can always be a better father? I (F14) and my dad (M34) have never always had the best relationship. My dad has been in and out of my life since I was born and I’ve always chosen to forgive him everytime he comes back. He’s disregarded me years at a time because he has other children who he obviously favourites over me and my sister (F15).

She really wanted to get ahold of her father.

Recently my father has been ignoring me. It started in July of this year. I called nostop and he doesn’t respond. I message but receive no respond, only that he read the message.

She sent him a message.

I’ve had enough. I’ve put up with his nonsense for far to long. I messaged him “I’m 14 almost 15 and I don’t need you to leave for 2 years and then come back because it’s ruining my mental health and it’s getting old” “It’s honestly saddening.. It’s pathetic on your end dad”

She finally got his attention.

Then he responded with telling me to watch my mouth. I replied “well maybe you could’ve hear me say it in person and the convo wouldn’t have come here.” “Or maybe I won’t speak to you until I’m 18” He stopped reading once I sent that. Then he continued to read about 20 mins later. I said “your still my dad but you can always be a better one. Dad is a title that can go to anyone but it’s takes a genuine real man to be a father. Maybe you’ll understand what I feel like when I’m older, I’m counting on you as your daughter to change. I appreciate what you’ve done as your here right now” then he stopped reading again.

She’s sick of it.

He had the audacity to say “I’m still your FATHER and don’t be disrespectful but you can talk all you want” I’m tired of this grown man diseegarding my feelings when he doesn’t even do for all his kids. Appa, me and my sister can agree that your one of the worst men ever to exist. She says your like those other Korean men in Hongdae clubs. If u are reading this you won’t be hearing from me for the next few years. Get a taste of your own medicine.

Her family thinks she’s in the wrong.

My Aunties in Korea have been spam calling me and texting saying I’ve been out of line to text him that and that I’m an awful ungrateful brat. My cousins and uncles out there and in China have been calling me the biggest jerk out there and said I’m no better than my “father”.

This is clearly a girl who wants a loving and supportive father in her life, but he doesn’t seem to get it. It’s probably best to block his number and find a therapist.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person is on her side.

Another person encourages her not to be silent.

This person thinks the real issue is respect.

Everyone agrees that she’s not the one who messed up.

An absentee dad can’t call himself a father.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this “glass child” who is trying to make his parents understand the truth about his reality.