She Scheduled an Important Surgery During Easter Season, but Her Mom Focused on the Missed Family Gatherings

It can be pretty astounding when you’re in a tough spot and people you thought you could count on behave like total jerks.

And it can also be pretty depressing!

In today’s story, a woman talked about why her own mother is giving her a hard time about the timing of a surgery she scheduled.

Check out what she had to say.

AITA for scheduling a surgery over Easter? “I almost passed away in 2022. My mom and my siblings didn’t come to visit me for 4 days. My dad drove and was there in 4 hours despite being sick himself and when they said to prepare for the worst, he sat by me for hours in a plastic chair. My mom thought I was faking it, which is why she didn’t show up. Turns out I had nodules in my brain and other issues.

This is serious…

I then saw a specialist and they said I needed surgery. I messaged my family in the WhatsApp group being like “this is bad” and they simply sent DMs to the group saying “get well soon.” Like I’m having keyhole surgery… I had more love from colleagues. Now I need surgery tomorrow and I scheduled my recovery over Easter under observation a few weeks back. My mom does a big Easter meal for the family and an egg hunt every year but the first was the only slot I could get without missing too much time off work.

Her mom is NUTS.

She then seemed peeved that I had ruined her plans and that she’d bought me an egg. She didn’t ask how I felt, if I was nervous, if I wanted a video call with her before I went in, nothing. Sure I’m 35 and she’s 59 but still, I expected her to sound concerned over me, not her meal. She then said “do you actually need surgery” again like I was faking it. I didn’t even tell my siblings because they’d probably say “thoughts and prayers” and nothing else. Then again though, I could have gotten a later slot in April and attended her meal. She puts a lot of care into this and I could have been more thoughtful. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual offered some advice.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

Her mom needs to get her priorities straight!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose family supports her art career…except when she wants them to pay for her work.