May 30, 2026 at 8:20 pm

She Set Boundaries on Her Son’s Girlfriend Visiting Almost Every Day, but Faced Backlash From Her Upset Teen

by Heide Lazaro

Teenage girl and boy plahying video games at home

Pexels/Reddit

Personal space at home is important for every parent.

The following story involves a mom with a teenage son who started bringing his girlfriend almost every day at home.

While she liked the girl, the constant visits made it hard for her to relax in her own house.

So she decided to set limits, which her son didn’t take well.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA For Limiting the amount of time my sons girlfriend can spend at our house?

I (44F) have two kids, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old.

My 14-year-old has a new girlfriend.

We met her a few weeks ago. She is nice.

My son has been having her over more often.

It is getting to be too much.

This woman told his son that his girlfriend’s visits should be limited to 3 days a week.

She is here like 5 to 6 days per week.

I like her, but I like to be able to decompress when I get to my house.

I think I have a right to do that.

Over the weekend, I told my son that his girlfriend can only come over 3 days a week.

She explained that having her 6 days was too much.

I told him that anything more was getting too much for me.

If they want to hang out after school more often than that, that is fine.

She just cannot be in my house 6 days a week.

Now, her son thinks she’s being unfair.

My son thinks I am being unfair.

My husband does not really mind her being around.

He is with me on this because I do. AITA?

My son has been kind of upset over my decision.

Ah, teenage love… the can’t-live-without-you stage.

While they’re not doing anything wrong, it’s still his parents’ house, so they get to set the rules.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.31.30 PM She Set Boundaries on Her Son’s Girlfriend Visiting Almost Every Day, but Faced Backlash From Her Upset Teen

Here’s a similar thought from this one.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.31.51 PM She Set Boundaries on Her Son’s Girlfriend Visiting Almost Every Day, but Faced Backlash From Her Upset Teen

It may be a refuge from a terrible home, says this user.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.32.25 PM She Set Boundaries on Her Son’s Girlfriend Visiting Almost Every Day, but Faced Backlash From Her Upset Teen

Here’s another piece of good advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.32.57 PM She Set Boundaries on Her Son’s Girlfriend Visiting Almost Every Day, but Faced Backlash From Her Upset Teen

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 1.33.30 PM She Set Boundaries on Her Son’s Girlfriend Visiting Almost Every Day, but Faced Backlash From Her Upset Teen

Even love needs visiting hours… especially when mom just wants some peace and quiet.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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