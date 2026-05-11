She Spent a Decade Restoring Her Dream Home—Now Her Husband’s Renovation Plans Are Causing a Family Feud

Things can get heated when couples don’t agree on how they want their home to look.

And if one person is in support of renovations and the other person isn’t, some problems are likely to arise.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she’s annoyed with her husband because of his insistence that she change the house she bought and fixed up.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not wanting to “upgrade” my house? “I bought my house 11 years ago while I was married to my ex husband. My ex had owned a house before that went into foreclosure and wasn’t keen on buying another house. His credit was terrible so he couldn’t even get on the loan and didn’t help with the down payment. So I ended up with it in the divorce and during Covid made it my sanctuary, my Shangri La, my major accomplishment that made me hold my head high.

She got busy!

I learned to tile, I brought a sink home from Mexico and installed it myself, I covered an ugly cinder block wall with tongue and groove pine. The things I have accomplished myself and chipped away at make me so proud of myself. I got remarried to a wonderful man who I have known for 10 years and has always been such a cheerleader for me when my now ex husband never seemed to show his thrill for the upgrades. So, my house was built in 1905. And she is beautiful! Many upgrades but also and old claw foot tub, some old brass faucets with beautiful detail, a very old toilet with a wooded tank, push button flush at the bottom of the tank, and a copper water holder on the inside. Many wonderful turn of the century nuggets of wonder. My new husband however is a contractor. He prefers new and “more functional” as he says. I like to spend the modest amount of extra money I have on a sauna, fixing the deck, making a bigger garden.

They’re not on the same page…

He wants to “upgrade” these old novelties. I think these old fixtures are what keep the era of the home and help it hold its value. Our 3 daughters share the bathroom with the clawfoot and he is always harping on me. I finally blew up and yelled about first world problems and how grossed out I am that if we have to totally re-do a bathroom because our girls can’t figure out how to use a shower curtain then it is us that have failed as parents if they’re so lazy or (dare I say, stupid). What should I do? Give in to the upgrades (mind you, the house is mostly upgraded, just with the old charm)? Or hold my ground because I think it actually adds value to keep these things. Or maybe it doesn’t keep the value?”

Check out how readers reacted.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person also said she’s NTA.

And this reader had a lot to say.

They’re definitely not seeing eye-to-eye about this issue.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.