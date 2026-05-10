May 10, 2026 at 12:40 am

She Thought Her Puppy Would Eventually Grow Into Those Huge Ears, but They Only Got More Adorable

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with big ears

TikTok/@brookeandsage

Ahhhh, you’ll grow into it!

People say that about a lot of things in life…but those predictions don’t always come true…

A woman named Brooke heard that about her dog Sage’s big ears, but it doesn’t look like the pooch will be growing into them anytime soon.

dog with huge ears

TikTok/@brookeandsage

The video’s text overlay reads, “Everyone said Sage would grow into her ears.”

It continued, “So we waited…And waited.”

Brooke showed viewers different clips of her adorable pup.

dog with huge ears

TikTok/@brookeandsage

Another text overly reads, “Here she is nearly two years later, ears and all!”

Well, she’s perfect just the way she is!

dog with huge ears

TikTok/@brookeandsage

Take a look at the video.

@brookeandsage

#dogsoftiktok #dogtok #dogmom #puppy

♬ original sound – Humphries Family Corgis

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.37.18 AM She Thought Her Puppy Would Eventually Grow Into Those Huge Ears, but They Only Got More Adorable

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.37.26 AM She Thought Her Puppy Would Eventually Grow Into Those Huge Ears, but They Only Got More Adorable

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 15 at 9.37.37 AM She Thought Her Puppy Would Eventually Grow Into Those Huge Ears, but They Only Got More Adorable

These have to be the cutest floppy ears on the planet!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bunch of kids who refuse to give in to their parents’ demand to change their puppy’s name.

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