She Thought Her Puppy Would Eventually Grow Into Those Huge Ears, but They Only Got More Adorable

Ahhhh, you’ll grow into it!

People say that about a lot of things in life…but those predictions don’t always come true…

A woman named Brooke heard that about her dog Sage’s big ears, but it doesn’t look like the pooch will be growing into them anytime soon.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Everyone said Sage would grow into her ears.”

It continued, “So we waited…And waited.”

Brooke showed viewers different clips of her adorable pup.

Another text overly reads, “Here she is nearly two years later, ears and all!”

Well, she’s perfect just the way she is!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

These have to be the cutest floppy ears on the planet!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bunch of kids who refuse to give in to their parents’ demand to change their puppy’s name.