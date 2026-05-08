She Worked Hard to Build a Good Life, So Now She Has Conditions Before Helping Her Family

Imagine working hard to afford the lifestyle you want to live, not the lifestyle the rest of your family lives. If your family didn’t respect your belongings or treat them with care, would you still agree to help them out such as letting them stay with you or borrow your car, or would you refuse?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she is happy to help her family, but only at a price.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA For making everything about money I (28f) have worked my butt off since I was 14 to not end up like my family. They are all a bunch of ungrateful people. If you do anything for them you cannot expect gratitude or even common courtesy.

She let her girlfriend talk her into giving her family another chance.

I have gone LC with all of them. My girlfriend, hopefully fiancee soon, has said that I should give them another chance. Fine. I let my brother and his family stay at my home in Florida. They trashed it and left.

Now, she’s willing to help, but there are conditions.

That was it. From that moment forward anything my family asked of me I have agreed to as long as they put up collateral. Want to stay at my home? No problem however there will be a $2,000 deposit payable in cash to ensure my home looks the same when you leave as when you show up. Want me to watch your brats while you go on vacation. No problem $3,000 to put for any damages they do because you raised them wrong, Nd to pay for my te if you are “unavoidable detained” for a few extra days in Spain that you forgot to tell me you booked.

Her family doesn’t like these rules.

My car is perfect for your travel while you are in Florida? Sure you can borrow it. Just leave me $1,000 for a tank of gas and a full detailing if you choose to not follow my “no food in the car” rule. My family thinks I’m being a jerk and my girlfriend thinks I am showing ba lack of trust. I think I’m being reasonable. AITA?

Her family can stop asking her for favors if they don’t like the conditions.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

One person thinks this is what adulthood looks like.

It would definitely be easier, but this is probably more fun.

One person calls OP’s solution “genius.”

Another person calls out the girlfriend.

Her family can ask someone else for help if they don’t like her conditions.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who had to quit babysitting her niblings for free because she got a real job, but her brother doesn’t understand.