Slacking Doesn’t Pay: Why This Coworker’s “Chatty” Habit Just Cost Her Everything

Not all coworkers pull their weight equally.

In this story, a woman worked at a bookshop where a new co-worker joined.

The new employee avoided work but was still praised by management.

So, she made sure to teach her a lesson on “working hard.”

Let’s take a closer look!

Lazy co-worker displays books wrong. I don’t correct her I used to work in WH Smiths, a bookshop and news agents in the UK, on children’s books. I had a new co-worker join. Instead of working, she stood around talking to her friends or co-workers at the other end of the store.

This woman complained about her new co-worker, but she was dismissed.

I complained, but my manager thought she was the hardest worker in the shop. He even threatened to fire me. Then one day, she was given the task of moving adult fiction books from the wall onto some low shelves. They were arranged in a different way from the wall. I did not tell her. Neither did the Saturday kid.

She finally explained how the books should be arranged.

She thought she was doing so well. This continued until the very end of the day when she had nearly finished both sides. Our supervisor came up and told her what she was doing wrong. She did not understand at first, so I explained it.

She got mad and had to stay with the supervisor.

The look on her face of anger and realization was priceless. The Saturday kid and I went home. She was left with the supervisor to start again.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Lol. Exactly!

This user finds it odd.

This one is curious.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

If she really was working hard, she should have known how to do the job properly.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a woman who worked 24 hours straight before complaining and getting her manager fired.