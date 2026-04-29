Her Manager Told Her She Had To Cover The Next Shift, Twice, So After Working 24 Hours Straight, She Went To HR And Got That Manager Fired

When a coworker calls in sick, it is generally good to be able to stick around and cover their shift if you are available.

What would you do if you weren’t really available, but your manager said you had to stay on or get fired, and then it happened again for the next shift?

That is what happened to the worker in this story, and after working a 24 hour shift, she reported it to HR and got the manager fired.

Dear Fired Manager, you’re still fired, lmao. I was once a younger person. A younger person watching George W. Bush tell a woman working three jobs that she was living the American dream.

Is working a 24 hour shift even legal?

Flash forward to 2011. I am working at a convenience store. I am on the 15th hour of a 24 hour shift. I am having a hard time staying awake despite the fact that I’m walking around and staying busy. I’m alone in the store beyond a customer coming in every so often.

This sounds like the problem of a manager, not a regular employee.

This was not something I requested or agreed to when I came into my initial shift. I expected to be relieved after my eighth hour at work. Nobody came. Calls went out, and no response. I call my manager, and I’m begged to do them the biggest favor ever and stay for a second shift, and I told them I couldn’t, that I was scheduled for eight and had already worked that shift!

Managers sometimes abuse their power.

That it was not my responsibility to cover another shift! They tell me they’re going back to bed and hang up. I work the night shift. I expect my manager in the morning. I forget that it’s a Sunday. 7 AM comes and goes.

Now this is just irresponsible.

I look at the schedule and I was scheduled to come in this morning at 7 AM. My manager’s cellphone is off. I ask my co-workers to do me a favor and come in, but I’m only promised that someone will be in at 3 PM to relieve me. I worked the shift and I went home, called human resources, and told them I was not at all happy with being stuck at my store for 24 hours.

Yes, don’t let this slide.

I also said that it was illegal to force me to do that, that my manager disregarded their responsibility to cover shifts that were missed by their employees, and I hear from district management about it and they apologize and speak to my manager. My manager then pulls me into the backroom on the next shift I worked, and handed me a write up slip, and told me not to mess with them again.

I’m surprised the manager lasted that long.

That manager was fired before the end of January 2012. So here’s some advice for all you would-be retail dictators: Don’t mess with your employees, or you will get messed with back. Some of us actually have spines.

They should have had more of a spine and went home after their shift rather than working 24 hours.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this terrible story.

There is no way I’m staying on shift for 24 hours.

Yeah, this should have been dealt with after the first shift.

I sure hope she got paid.

This commenter has a good way to deal with the situation.

Yup, never sign it without HR there.

Sorry, boss, but you’re not getting away with this.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.