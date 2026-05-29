May 29, 2026 at 6:55 pm

Smoke Shop Employee Calls Out Creepy “Compliment,” Then Customer Returns Days Later Angry and Threatening

by Heather Hall

Woman sitting on a couch thinking about a creep at work

Pexels/Reddit

Some men really don’t understand the difference between flirting and making someone uncomfortable.

This smoke shop employee was working alone one evening when a customer walked in and immediately started talking to her in a way that crossed a line fast. Instead of giving a normal compliment, the first thing out of his mouth was that he loved her skin and would “commit a crime” with her.

Naturally, she got uncomfortable and told him that what he said sounded creepy and that he should never say that to another woman again.

Apparently, he did not take that well.

Read on to see exactly what happened when she encountered this guy.

AITA for telling a customer that his way of “flirting” was creepy and he should never tell a woman what he told me?

I 24f work in a smoke shop. Most of my customers are well mannered and super respectful. Being the only woman who works in the shop, I do get a fair amount of customers flirting with me. We all work alone on our shift for the most part unless hours are split.

A couple of weeks ago, I had a male customer come in around 8pm.

As I greeted him, the fist words out of his mouth were, “I love your skin. You are so beautiful, and I’d commit a crime with you.”

When he came back, he was not friendly.

Immediately, I got uncomfortable and did a nervous chuckle as I said ,”That is really creepy. Please don’t ever tell a woman that ever again.”

He immediately got quiet, purchased his items and left.

A few days later, he came back sort of angry and told me it’s women like me that make it hard for men and other women to date. And how I was a ***** who couldn’t take a compliment and that he would be watching me.

AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like both interactions were pretty creepy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have for her.

This person laughed while reading it.

Creepy Guy 3 Smoke Shop Employee Calls Out Creepy “Compliment,” Then Customer Returns Days Later Angry and Threatening

Here’s someone who thinks the guy is mentally unbalanced.

Creepy Guy 2 Smoke Shop Employee Calls Out Creepy “Compliment,” Then Customer Returns Days Later Angry and Threatening

This reader offers some advice.

Creepy Guy 1 Smoke Shop Employee Calls Out Creepy “Compliment,” Then Customer Returns Days Later Angry and Threatening

She should really think about this.

Creepy Guy Smoke Shop Employee Calls Out Creepy “Compliment,” Then Customer Returns Days Later Angry and Threatening

That’s definitely not what flirting looks like. Everything about it was weird.

Rather than reflecting on what he said, this guy had the nerve to come back angry because a woman didn’t react the way he wanted her to. Then, he took it even further by saying he’d be “watching” her.

That alone proves she was right to trust her instincts about him.

Women should not have to pretend creepy behavior is flattering just to protect a man’s ego.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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