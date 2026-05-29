Smoke Shop Employee Calls Out Creepy “Compliment,” Then Customer Returns Days Later Angry and Threatening

Some men really don’t understand the difference between flirting and making someone uncomfortable.

This smoke shop employee was working alone one evening when a customer walked in and immediately started talking to her in a way that crossed a line fast. Instead of giving a normal compliment, the first thing out of his mouth was that he loved her skin and would “commit a crime” with her.

Naturally, she got uncomfortable and told him that what he said sounded creepy and that he should never say that to another woman again.

Apparently, he did not take that well.

Read on to see exactly what happened when she encountered this guy.

AITA for telling a customer that his way of “flirting” was creepy and he should never tell a woman what he told me? I 24f work in a smoke shop. Most of my customers are well mannered and super respectful. Being the only woman who works in the shop, I do get a fair amount of customers flirting with me. We all work alone on our shift for the most part unless hours are split. A couple of weeks ago, I had a male customer come in around 8pm. As I greeted him, the fist words out of his mouth were, “I love your skin. You are so beautiful, and I’d commit a crime with you.”

When he came back, he was not friendly.

Immediately, I got uncomfortable and did a nervous chuckle as I said ,”That is really creepy. Please don’t ever tell a woman that ever again.” He immediately got quiet, purchased his items and left. A few days later, he came back sort of angry and told me it’s women like me that make it hard for men and other women to date. And how I was a ***** who couldn’t take a compliment and that he would be watching me. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like both interactions were pretty creepy.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported a man to HR for calling himself her “work uncle” and giving out his phone number.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have for her.

This person laughed while reading it.

Here’s someone who thinks the guy is mentally unbalanced.

This reader offers some advice.

She should really think about this.

That’s definitely not what flirting looks like. Everything about it was weird.

Rather than reflecting on what he said, this guy had the nerve to come back angry because a woman didn’t react the way he wanted her to. Then, he took it even further by saying he’d be “watching” her.

That alone proves she was right to trust her instincts about him.

Women should not have to pretend creepy behavior is flattering just to protect a man’s ego.