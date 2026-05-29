This Couple Is Generally Good and Respectful, but Their Nighttime Noises Are Making Their Neighbors Feel More Than a Little Awkward

The often unspoken cost of apartment-style living is having to adapt to your neighbors that may have less than ideal living habits. Most buildings can’t do anything about wild noises or behaviors, so many times it becomes the law of the land that the tenants must draw up among themselves.

How would you handle having to deal with neighbors that weren’t exactly discreet during their more…intimate moments? One guy recently shared his dilemma surrounding these exact circumstances on Reddit. Here’s what he said.

WIBTA if I addressed my upstairs neighbors about the noise of their late-night lovemaking?

I (30m) live in an apartment building, and as with most apartments, there’s a fair amount of noise that bleeds from the adjacent units.

For the most part, it’s not especially intrusive, mostly things like dogs running on the floor, washing machines spinning, vacuums running, typical stuff that happens at normal hours of the day.

Some living accommodations are better than others when it comes to this.

My upstairs neighbor isn’t the most respectful about keeping their noise down, but I don’t get uptight it.

Lately however, I’ve been the captive audience for a lot of very loud moaning and an impossibly squeaky bed frame.

Yikes, that’s the most uncomfortable kind of noise complaint you can give.

They sound like they’re having a great time, and I’m not a prude, but it’s a bit much for 1AM when people are trying to sleep.

I’m not interested in bothering management with this, but I feel like if it was me, I’d want someone to tell me before some stickler complains.

That’s a fair enough attitude to have about it.

WIBTA if I approached my neighbor and let them know that their noises are audible to others?

Or is this something where I just have to get a white noise machine and deal with?

Ah, the most classic issue plaguing close contact neighbors since the beginning of time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see if Reddit could offer any helpful or inventive words of wisdom here.

The comments immediately jumped to the more cheeky variety.



Others just kept it plain and simple.



One person suggested a tried and true approach.



Another offered some more inventive ideas.



And some jumped at the chance to share their own stories.



These can people should share the love, but at a reasonable volume!