The “Accidental” Speakerphone: Why One Supervisor’s Unprofessional Rant Just Cost His Company a Massive Sale

Imagine deciding that you want to have solar panels installed on your home. If you really liked one company’s sales pitch, would you be hesitant to work with them if the supervisor seemed odd and unprofessional, or would you look past it because of the company’s reputation and price match guarantee?

In this story, one homeowner is in this exact situation, and they’re not sure what the right thing to do is. All they know is that they didn’t like anything the sales rep’s supervisor had to say.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO for not hiring a company solely because of how a supervisor talked to me? I (37 AFAB, NB) own my own home and am planning to put solar panels on later this year. So I am shopping around and talking to sales reps to figure out which company to work with and what plan I want to go with (purchase outright or PPA). Solar is pretty common in my area, so there are a lot of options. This leads me to yesterday.

OP met with a rep for a solar company.

I’m talking with a rep in my home and he is having me sign a preliminary contract for them to do some work-ups on my project and his supervisor calls to … explain it to me more? I’ve already been talking to this rep for something like two hours and although I’ve made it clear I will not be starting the project until later this year, I think he was trying to close the deal or something. The rep also knew I was not ready to commit to any single company.

The supervisor seems really weird.

So while the supervisor is telling me about the PPA preliminary contract I’m reviewing, he keeps using … baby terminology and analogies? ‘You’ll be swaddled up nice and warm’, ‘We’ll take very good care of you and if your system ever has a problem we’ll come along and give it a burp for you and clean up all the mess’, that sort of thing. His whole explanation was just stuff like this (and was less helpful than the rep had been). When I told the rep it was really off-putting, he said that’s just how his supervisor is.

Now, there’s a decision to make.

So would I be overreacting if I decided to not use this company based on that call? I liked their pitch generally, and they said they’d price-match if I got a better offer, but I don’t feel I would be respected if that’s how they think it’s appropriate to talk to me.

OP needs to report the supervisor to corporate. His wording seems inappropriate.

Let’s see what Reddit recommends.

OP can hire whoever they want.

This person thinks it’s only right not to hire this company.

This is a good point.

I like this suggestion.

I feel bad for the sales rep who seemed to do a great job.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refuses to give his coworker rides anymore because he always trashed his car.