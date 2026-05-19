The Deflection of Wrath: How a Worker’s Act of Professional Allyship Made Her the Supervisor’s Main Target

Imagine hearing a supervisor bash your coworker at work over something that’s not really that big of a deal. Would you mind your own business, defend your coworker, or tell your coworker what the supervisor said?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she jumped to defend her coworker, who wasn’t present at the time. The supervisor’s criticism was really uncalled for, inappropriate and unprofessional. It’s not all that surprising that a crazy and angry supervisor wouldn’t take the criticism well, and that’s exactly what happened in this case.

Now, the employee is left wondering is she should’ve minded her own business, and she’s not really sure how to proceed. She’s worried the supervisor will retaliate, but she’s also unsure if reporting her is a good idea or not.

Let’s read the whole story to see what exactly the supervisor said and why the employee is freaking out.

AITAH for a comment I (20F) made to my supervisor (30F) during closing I (20F) made a comment to my supervisor (30F) during closing. I work at a nursery (the tree kind) as a cashier. This is just a seasonal job I have to help pay for college so I only work summers and Christmas time. For background, I think my supervisor is low-key a workplace bully, we’ll call her Teresa.

Here’s an example of one reason she doesn’t like Teresa.

Any time you ask her for help she says no and I have to ask whoever the cashier beside me is for help. On my first couple training shifts she scolded me for doing something wrong and I said “I asked for help from a coworker and this is how she showed me how to do it” And her response was “you need to take accountability for your mistakes” And I said “I acknowledge that this is my error but I was shown how to do it wrong and it’s my first time doing this” which she did not respond well to and told me to lose my attitude.

Now, this isn’t really Teresa’s fault.

Another time my nana came into the shop and she has to take pictures of everything and she made me take a picture with Teresa. The next time my nana came into the store she gave a copy to Teresa. Now Teresa displays it at the supervisor desk for everyone to see because she knows I hate it.

Here’s some context about another awful thing Teresa did.

The worst thing she did was on a closing shift. During closing there are 2 cashiers and 1 cashier supervisor. At the end of the shift we take up the tills for the accounting team office to count and there should be fresh tills already counted for the next morning for the supervisor to put in when opening the next morning.

Teresa is truly heartless!

One of the accountants husband died and it was her first week back. Teresa yells “She didn’t count the tills, freaking witch” and slammed them on the table. To which I said “well didn’t her husband just die, maybe she forgot, I don’t think she did it intentionally”. Teresa then turned to me and said “you’re going to regret you ever said that to me.”

She was pretty freaked out.

The other cashier and I pretty much ran down to the lunch room to grab our stuff and leave. In our rush out of the building I quietly asked my coworker if what I said was bad and she said “no Teresa is a psycho”. I spent the whole night worried because it was just me and Teresa opening in the morning.

But so far Teresa hasn’t retaliated.

When I got there the next day she was super nice and acted like nothing ever happened. AITA for what I said? Should I be worried she’ll retaliate? I told my other supervisor what happened and she told me I should speak to the coworker who was witness and report Teresa. Should I do that or just leave it?

Yikes! Teresa does sound psycho!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Another person is glad she spoke up.

Here’s a suggestion.

But this might be a better suggestion.

While she could look for a different job, that would be running away from the problem instead of trying to fix it, the problem being her supervisor. It would be better to try to get Teresa fired instead of quitting and letting Teresa’s reign of terror continue unchecked.

Considering her other supervisor suggested reporting Teresa, and considering she has a witness in her other coworker who heard what Teresa said, she probably already has enough evidence to report her as long as her coworker goes with her to vouch for her story.

If she wants to wait and compile more evidence too, that wouldn’t hurt, but I definitely think she needs to report Teresa instead of running away from the problem. She should try to loop in any other trusted coworkers so they can all work together to compile evidence without Teresa finding out.

I hope they get the supervisor fired.