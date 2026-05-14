The Hierarchy Hack: How One Employee’s Careful Documentation Led to the Removal of a Toxic New Hire

Workplace professionalism is important for maintaining respect and safety for everyone.

The following story is about an employee who noticed a new hire repeatedly using offensive language and spreading misinformation.

The behavior escalated to culturally insensitive remarks and inappropriate comments toward customers.

Eventually, the issue was escalated to management for proper handling.

Let’s take a closer look!

I got a new coworker fired today This new hire was fresh out of college and very green with behaving professionally. If any of us tried to correct his behavior, he would brush it off. He would give misinformation to customers and again brush off corrections.

This employee got offended when her coworker used the R-word.

For context, I have worked in my department for four years, and he has been in his for one month. There is crossing of departments, so I was around him briefly on several occasions. Today in the break room, he used the R word casually around me. I am autistic, so I take offense to it, but I let the first one slide. He did it again a minute later, so I let him know that it was offensive.

She reported him to his supervisor.

He said only I was offended by that term and others are not. So, I went to his direct supervisor and told them that he needed to be educated on what was and was not appropriate. I was around one of his direct colleagues later in the evening. She said he makes remarks about skin color, too. Like comparing girls who are African American to characters that have negative undertones.

She learned that he would be terminated the next day.

My final straw was when he loudly told a group of us, “Oh that customer is just speaking Arabic.” The customer was Indian. The younger coworkers did not want to make a stir, but I have zero issue with reporting this. His direct supervisor told me he is being let go tomorrow.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

He got himself fired, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Turns out “that’s just how I talk” isn’t a free pass for disrespecting colleagues.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.