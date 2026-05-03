The “Internal Hire” Nightmare: Why Many Workers Are Leaving Their Companies Entirely Just to Get the Promotion They Earned

It’s never a pleasant experience when you’re ready to move on to bigger and better things in your career and people put obstacles in your way.

A worker wrote the story below and explained why their manager’s behavior in regard to their promotion is driving them up the wall.

Check out what they had to say.

My manager won’t let me move to a new team for 6 months. “In January, I interviewed internally for a different team and I got the job offer earlier this month. Yay! It’s a big pay jump and a team I’m very much interested in. There’s been a bit of back of forth between my current manager and new manager. 2 weeks ago, I was told because my role needs to be back filled, I need to stay on 3 months.

Okay…

Not great, but 3 months will fly at the end of the day. My new manager was told it was due to resources as a few members on our team are on leave at the same time in April. I chatted with new manager last Friday and this was the game plan. Now this week, I was pulled into a call with my current manager and asked when are my holidays for the summer. They’re the end of August. Which is conveniently the new start date for my new role. Because my role still needs to be back filled and they forgot to go through the process to get permission to advertise my role and now have to wait til April to do this.

What is going on here?

I don’t understand any of this. And from talking with others in the office, they’ve not heard of this before either. I told new manager and they’re livid. This came out of the blue and was not discussed last Friday. New manager has taken it up with the head of their department and with HR. It’s actually just outrageous current manager is pulling these timelines out of their rear end.

This is pretty ridiculous.

Who on earth waits 6 months to go into a new role? I’m not in any important role. I do admin work. I was actually so upset with the 3 month wait that now. I’m just so exhausted of this that I don’t feel anything when current manager told me it’ll be 6 months before I move into new role.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Their manager is really dragging their feet about this…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who left a corporate gig to return to a former company only to find out they didn’t want him back.