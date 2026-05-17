The Rental Gatekeeper: Why a Woman’s Refusal to Vouch for Her Friend Destroyed Their Relationship

Imagine going through a really hard time in your live, and your friend asks you for a favor. If you forgot to do the favor because you were so distracted with everything else going on in your life, would you apologize, try to make up for it later, or simply let your friendship fall apart?

In this story, one woman is in this situation. She was terribly upset that her horse needed to be put down, and she forgot to do a simple favor for her friend. Now, she’s wondering if that’s why they have drifted apart. She feels really bad about it.

I have never owned a horse, but I know how hard it can be when an animal you love passes away. Pets become like children. They are so loving and such a big part of your life. I can completely understand how she would be so distracted with her sadness that a favor would slip her mind.

Keep reading to see if you think she’s responsible for ending the friendship and if there’s anything she could do to make things right.

AITAH for not contacting my old landlord for my friend? I moved to Jersey from Minneapolis a couple of years ago, and last summer my horse ended up needing to be put down, and so I was back in town trying to figure out what I was going to do. It was really stressful, and there were a lot of different emotions I was feeling. During this trip, my friend was there to support me through some of it and even drove me an hour away to see my horse. She’s honestly one of my best and longest friendships. I really struggle to maintain my relationships, so I’m grateful for the friendship we shared.

She sent a text to her old landlord.

At one point during the trip, I texted my old landlord reminiscing about my old studio apartment and the life I used to have before I moved (it was a traumatic and unplanned move, I was in a crisis, and I still hurt over the situation). He replied with a really sweet, heartfelt long message and told me that my studio is actually open next month if I’d like to move back. With deep regret and sadness, I never ended up responding to his message, although I wanted to and thought of how to respond. I was so overwhelmed by everything, I just didn’t do it.

Her friend was interested in the apartment.

I told my friend about what my landlord said and how I loved him so much, etc. etc. Turned out my friend was actually thinking about moving out of her parents and expressed to me some concerning things about living at home. I told her she definitely needs to move out and validated her experience. She asked if I could put in a word with my landlord and connect them.

Uh-oh!

I dropped the ball and never got around to it. Even though my friend didn’t immediately cut me off or confront me about it, I know that she sort of judges me for not doing that for her. Shortly after this, we’ve basically both completely stopped reaching out. I don’t even have the energy to even have a phone call. I’ve pretty much completely isolated myself, and it seems like we’ve finally started to drift apart.

She feels bad.

I know both of us don’t have any hard feelings, but sometimes I wonder how much of it had to do with me not doing that for her. I feel really bad about it but at the same time it wasn’t personal, I wasn’t trying to hurt her, I just was completely shut down from losing my horse I’ve had since I was 8 and being back in the place where everything fell apart. Sometimes I feel like it’s moreso that we never were really that close but she was by my side at some of my worst moments.

She might benefit from therapy.

Sometimes I really think there’s something wrong with me that I don’t pour into my relationships at all and why I choose self isolation. I wish I was one of those people that made friends easily and poured into people but I always stick to myself. It feels so uncomfortable thinking about even trying to make friends or keep them. I always feel like I’m on the outside looking in.

She could still reach out to her friend and apologize.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who was stunned when her friends finally admitted the reason for their falling out.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks she obviously messed up.

Here’s a vote for therapy.

It wasn’t like it would take that much effort.

This is a good point.

She really did mess up. She also really needs to find a therapist to vent to about this and I’m sure many other situations she keeps beating herself up about.

If she wants to try to make things right with her friend, she could apologize and offer to send the text now. You never know. Maybe there’s another apartment that opened up. Late is better than never, and admitting that it was her fault might go a long way in repairing the friendship.

It’s sad about her horse, and the timing was certainly not ideal. It sounds like she wasn’t in a place where she really felt like responding to or sending any texts. But her friend was there for her during a difficult time. Sending one text to the landlord as a favor was certainly not too much to ask. She can either accept that the friendship is over or try to apologize.