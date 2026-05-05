The Roommate Stand-Off: Why This Student Can’t Get Into the Room They Paid Extra For

Imagine living in a shared house where you rent a room while you’re going to college. What would you do if someone else moved into the room you were supposed to live in and kept ignoring you when you tried to talk to them about it?

That’s what happened to the college student in this story, and it was extra annoying because they were paying extra for a certain room that they weren’t actually able to move into!

Let’s see how they get revenge on this annoying housemate before moving out.

Got my money’s worth Many years ago when I was student, I spent my final year renting a room in a shared house which had about 8 bedrooms which were each individually rented out by the agency. All the other people in the house had graduated the previous year and had stayed in the city and got jobs, so I was the only student. Some of them knew eachother and some didn’t.

This isn’t fair at all!

I paid for a larger room on the first floor but when I came to move in it had already been taken by someone else who wasn’t there at the moment, so I moved into a smaller room on the ground floor. It was good enough for me and I was happy enough in that room for the year, but here’s the kicker – I was paying approx £40 a month more for the room I wasn’t getting. The guy who took my room was hardly ever around as he had a girlfriend he stayed with and when he did come in he went straight to his (my) room and didn’t speak with anyone. I left him notes to ask about him paying the extra money for the room as he wasn’t supposed to be in that one, he ignored them all and never came to speak to me.

Time to get revenge.

It didn’t really ruin my year as I’d been so busy with work and just trying to get my final exams done, but when it came close to time for me to move out I tried to talk to him again and he did the “I’m just going out but I’ll sort it out with you when I get back later” move. Of course, later didn’t come and when the day came for me to leave he was nowhere to be found. So I left a massive dog deposit in his bed. And a few smelly fish in his wardrobe and in the pockets of his suits. Wish I’d seen his face when he got back, probably several days later, to the smell.

Surely there was someone to talk to about sorting out the room situation, like the landlord. Regardless, that was some stinky revenge!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This is a good question.

Another person wonders the same thing.

This person expected OP to take back their room.

Another person doesn’t think this situation was handled well at all.

This situation could’ve been handled so much better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is suing her storage unit manager over a change to her leasing policy.