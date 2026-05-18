The Screen-Time Meltdown: How a Parental Device Lockdown Triggered an Explosive Family Confrontation

Kids often don’t realize it, but parents have a very difficult job of trying to help their children grow up to be great adults, and that is harder than it seems.

What would you do if your parents had extremely strict rules regarding screen time and what you can do with your phone, computer, and gaming systems?

That is the situation that the young man in this story is in, and when he asked his parents why they were being so strict, they said it was because he used his phone during class. This is even though he explained to them already that they had free time in class and it was allowed by the teacher.

They didn’t care and still kept his devices locked down so he couldn’t use them, at which he lashed out and yelled at his parents, saying that he would never trust them again.

AITA for telling my parents that I don’t trust them? I’m a 16M and have Family Link + other tracking and screen time apps etc etc.

Limiting screen time for kids is very important. More and more evidence keeps coming out about just how harmful it can be.

I have it since 14 and have almost no time on it. I only have online school stuff and that’s that. I have every site blocked, can’t download anything, I just don’t use my phone anymore.

His parents really do seem very strict. I wonder if he did anything to deserve this lack of trust or if the parents are just overbearing.

My parents check my messages every night, they have all my passwords and I don’t have any privacy nor online nor irl. I got a gaming PC with my own money and firstly they didn’t approve but I managed to convince them.

As long as it isn’t against the rules of school to check on your phone, then this seems pretty harmless.

In Octomber last year, I had a free class because our math teacher was sick and ended school early. So, I went on discord quick so I can check in on my friends, how they are doing and all that. My father came into my room and asked me why I’m not in math class (They know when I start, when I finish school, and my classes).

This really does not seem like a healthy dynamic here.

I told him that I have a free class and he didn’t believe me because he never does. He always thinks I’m lying. After that I got an IP blocker or something like that on my router, can’t access anything, but only online school stuff as well, just like on my phone. But I recently found a backdoor and can post on reddit now.

I really wonder if there is more to this story than this kid is letting on. If not, then the parents are clearly just too controlling.

I got into an argument recently with them because I asked them when I will get every controlling app removed. And they told me that it’s my fault that they can’t trust me, because I got my gaming PC to play during school. And told me my grades were bad because I got a 9 (That’s about an A- for Americans) in Math.

Honestly, I can’t see why he would trust them. They have shown no trust in him.

I was so mad that I just told them that I don’t trust them because they control me so much and try to manipulate me. AITA?

It is kind of hard to judge this story since it seems very likely that there are more details that he is not including. If everything really is just as he says, then I don’t blame him for lashing out and getting upset with his parents. If he has done something to earn their strict rules, then that is another story altogether.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a teen who has spent a decade raising her younger siblings, and thinks it’s time to walk away from her family for good.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Here is someone who says that the parents actually seem abusive.

The parents do come across as very controlling, that’s for sure.

I agree that this does seem excessive if there aren’t any missing details to the story. Getting out into college could provide some much-needed space.

This commenter says that this type of parenting often makes it so kids don’t want to talk to them once they are grown.

If this teenager isn’t leaving any important details out of the story, then his parents really are overbearing. They need to give him some independence and trust so that he can learn how to handle it as he gets older. In reality, however, I’m betting that this kid is leaving out some important details that make his parents look more reasonable.