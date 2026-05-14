The Shirk Report – Volume 892 – May 14

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Enjoying a beautiful gelato in front of a 2,000-year-old amphitheater

– Entertainment before the internet

– Dad joke but sophisticated

– Rainy day surfing

– DIY optical illusion while WFH

– Oops

– Sunset in Hamburg

– Love birds

– Crowd cheers watching Artemis II return to Earth

– Engineers go too far

– The beavers will not be very amused

– Dentist office waiting room

– 300 paper planes

– Must have been a great deal on TVs

– Victory dance

– A not-so-great escape

– Ultimate garden glow up

– “I’ll need to see some ID”

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Are we ‘tokenmaxxing’ too close to the sun?

– Ikea’s New Blow-Up Chair Was Tested by Cats

– What Instantly Ruins the Vibe at a Party? People Shared Their Thoughts.

– The great 2028 Olympic ticket crashout, explained

– A Mysterious Golden Orb Was Discovered Under the Sea. We Finally Know What It Is.

– Email Signatures Gone Wild

– Flight Attendant Sounds Off After Hearing Someone Said Her Job is Easy

– Here’s why and how to make ‘black gold’ for the garden

– Illumination’s Next Nintendo Movie Is Coming in 2028

– The 1 Souvenir Travel Experts Always Buy On A Trip

5 VIDEOS