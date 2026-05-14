May 14, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 892 – May 14

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 892 – May 14

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Enjoying a beautiful gelato in front of a 2,000-year-old amphitheater
Entertainment before the internet
Dad joke but sophisticated
Rainy day surfing
DIY optical illusion while WFH
Oops
Sunset in Hamburg
Love birds
Crowd cheers watching Artemis II return to Earth
Engineers go too far
The beavers will not be very amused
Dentist office waiting room
300 paper planes
Must have been a great deal on TVs
Victory dance
A not-so-great escape
Ultimate garden glow up
“I’ll need to see some ID”
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Are we ‘tokenmaxxing’ too close to the sun?
Ikea’s New Blow-Up Chair Was Tested by Cats
What Instantly Ruins the Vibe at a Party? People Shared Their Thoughts.
The great 2028 Olympic ticket crashout, explained
A Mysterious Golden Orb Was Discovered Under the Sea. We Finally Know What It Is.
Email Signatures Gone Wild
Flight Attendant Sounds Off After Hearing Someone Said Her Job is Easy
Here’s why and how to make ‘black gold’ for the garden
Illumination’s Next Nintendo Movie Is Coming in 2028
The 1 Souvenir Travel Experts Always Buy On A Trip

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 892 Featured Image 1 The Shirk Report – Volume 892 – May 14

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