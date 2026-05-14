The Shirk Report – Volume 892 – May 14
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Enjoying a beautiful gelato in front of a 2,000-year-old amphitheater
– Entertainment before the internet
– Dad joke but sophisticated
– Rainy day surfing
– DIY optical illusion while WFH
– Oops
– Sunset in Hamburg
– Love birds
– Crowd cheers watching Artemis II return to Earth
– Engineers go too far
– The beavers will not be very amused
– Dentist office waiting room
– 300 paper planes
– Must have been a great deal on TVs
– Victory dance
– A not-so-great escape
– Ultimate garden glow up
– “I’ll need to see some ID”
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Are we ‘tokenmaxxing’ too close to the sun?
– Ikea’s New Blow-Up Chair Was Tested by Cats
– What Instantly Ruins the Vibe at a Party? People Shared Their Thoughts.
– The great 2028 Olympic ticket crashout, explained
– A Mysterious Golden Orb Was Discovered Under the Sea. We Finally Know What It Is.
– Email Signatures Gone Wild
– Flight Attendant Sounds Off After Hearing Someone Said Her Job is Easy
– Here’s why and how to make ‘black gold’ for the garden
– Illumination’s Next Nintendo Movie Is Coming in 2028
– The 1 Souvenir Travel Experts Always Buy On A Trip
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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