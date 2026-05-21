May 21, 2026 at 12:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 893 – May 21

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 893 – May 21

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
A vital tool for every fisherman
How they create Formula 1 racetracks
Ambition
Sesame oil extractor
Raindrops on a car during sunset
Faith in humanity is restored
Commuting with an emotional support macaw
Motherhood
How does one enter this contest?
There’s nothing like a clean crescent
Painting a logo freehand
Um…marriage material
The sweetest choice
Leaf poses as mango
Giant Asian hornet’s nest
From my dad
A simple pencil
Pressure
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

How Everest has changed since Into Thin Air
Atmosphere detected on celestial body in solar system’s far reaches
College Student Makes a Mini Bedroom out of a Closet for her Dog
Can Tracking Private Jets Predict an Imminent Apocalypse? One Site Thinks So
Photographic memory is a myth
The Real-Life Teenage Castaways Who Proved “Lord of the Flies” Wrong
Welcome to the Great American Satellite Age
This Personality Trait Makes Dreams More Bizarre
Star Wars Movies, Ranked
Underwater Snow Exists All Over The Globe – And Beyond

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk 893 Featured Image 1 The Shirk Report – Volume 893 – May 21

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Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
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