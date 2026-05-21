The Shirk Report – Volume 893 – May 21

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– A vital tool for every fisherman

– How they create Formula 1 racetracks

– Ambition

– Sesame oil extractor

– Raindrops on a car during sunset

– Faith in humanity is restored

– Commuting with an emotional support macaw

– Motherhood

– How does one enter this contest?

– There’s nothing like a clean crescent

– Painting a logo freehand

– Um…marriage material

– The sweetest choice

– Leaf poses as mango

– Giant Asian hornet’s nest

– From my dad

– A simple pencil

– Pressure

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– How Everest has changed since Into Thin Air

– Atmosphere detected on celestial body in solar system’s far reaches

– College Student Makes a Mini Bedroom out of a Closet for her Dog

– Can Tracking Private Jets Predict an Imminent Apocalypse? One Site Thinks So

– Photographic memory is a myth

– The Real-Life Teenage Castaways Who Proved “Lord of the Flies” Wrong

– Welcome to the Great American Satellite Age

– This Personality Trait Makes Dreams More Bizarre

– Star Wars Movies, Ranked

– Underwater Snow Exists All Over The Globe – And Beyond

5 VIDEOS