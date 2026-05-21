The Shirk Report – Volume 893 – May 21
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– A vital tool for every fisherman
– How they create Formula 1 racetracks
– Ambition
– Sesame oil extractor
– Raindrops on a car during sunset
– Faith in humanity is restored
– Commuting with an emotional support macaw
– Motherhood
– How does one enter this contest?
– There’s nothing like a clean crescent
– Painting a logo freehand
– Um…marriage material
– The sweetest choice
– Leaf poses as mango
– Giant Asian hornet’s nest
– From my dad
– A simple pencil
– Pressure
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How Everest has changed since Into Thin Air
– Atmosphere detected on celestial body in solar system’s far reaches
– College Student Makes a Mini Bedroom out of a Closet for her Dog
– Can Tracking Private Jets Predict an Imminent Apocalypse? One Site Thinks So
– Photographic memory is a myth
– The Real-Life Teenage Castaways Who Proved “Lord of the Flies” Wrong
– Welcome to the Great American Satellite Age
– This Personality Trait Makes Dreams More Bizarre
– Star Wars Movies, Ranked
– Underwater Snow Exists All Over The Globe – And Beyond
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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