The Weather Trap: Outrage After a Heartless Floor Manager Terminates a Temp Worker for Refusing to Drive Through an Emergency Storm

How frustrating is it when companies fire you without any real reason?!

This man shares how his work place fired him at his temporary job and didn’t give him a real reason for it.

Check out the full story.

Got fired from my temp job for asking a question. So I’ve been working a temp position at a factory since the start of December. They’ve been lying to the temp agency by saying that they’re temp to hire (they don’t intend to hire anyone) and that they’re Monday-Thursday (mandatory overtime is guaranteed constantly).

This is where things get weird for him…

As such, they don’t keep temps long as they often just quit after a week. I personally really liked the work, even if the overtime was shitty at times, and was doing my absolute best to hopefully get hired on if they ever *did* decide to hire. I was trained on about 5 different things and did them very well. Recently there was a blizzard in our area and as such I didn’t come in that day. Apparently I was supposed to, as this is one of the reasons why I was fired today.

UH OH…

Apparently there was a late start, but I would have only known there was a late start to begin with if I checked Facebook (which I don’t use) and was never told to ever check there in advance for any reason. Even still, by the time the blizzard calmed down and the roads were plowed, it was way too late to bother coming in (I live half an hour away). Half the workplace didn’t show up. Throughout the rest of the week I was put on a new job, which involved standing in place for about ten hours on an assembly line packing boxes. It’s the one job in the factory that involves standing, and the other operators on the line pretty much get to sit the entire day.

That’s INSANE!

I don’t mind the work as much, but my body needs time to get used to such long periods standing up. I was especially pushed to exhaustion because the leader of my line didn’t help me at all (they’re supposed to) and I was given no time to stock up on anything. So, by the end of Saturday, my back was spasming. Still felt bad on Sunday (my one day off), and then the start of today. I didn’t want to call off, because I didn’t want to get in trouble or anything, so I came in to work the overtime 12 hour shift.

He had no idea he had to comply with this…

I asked the manager very politely if I could potentially get a sit down job for the day (again, most jobs are) as my back is in a lot of pain and I need a bit more time to recover. They took this as me saying I’d never work a standing up job again. They told me that they can’t find me a sit down job all the time, and that I need to talk with my temp agency about that. They did, however, give me a sit down job. I didn’t say I’d leave if they said no, or demand one, I just politely asked if it was possible. My back still hurt, but it hurt less, and by halfway through the 12 hours I stopped having issues, so i planned tomorrow to tell them they could put me wherever as I was feeling better.

Things just got worse!

Then I got called by my temp agency, and eventually when I called back after work they told me that I was basically fired because ‘I can’t do my job’ and because I didn’t come in on the Blizzard day. So now I’m stuck, kinda broke because I spent a bunch of money repairing my car so I could even consistently get to work (been having to use my grandmother’s car), and now I don’t have a job. As far as I’m concerned, this is fucking stupid and I don’t feel like it’s my fault. All I did was do something ANYONE would do during severe weather (call the **** off) and ask a question I would have taken a ‘no’ to.

He’s so done with them!

All this when they’re already having a hard time keeping people and are working 58 hour weeks because of it. Way to shoot yourself in the foot. Literally the only other incident was me being 30 minutes late a month ago (I accidentally overslept). I offered to work through my break to make up for lost time, but they told me no. Now I just have to hope to god I can find somewhere else. At least I can probably get debt forgiveness for my 6k hospital bill now since I’m unemployed and obviously can’t afford it.

GEEZ! That sounds horrible!

Why would this workplace treat this hardworking employee like that?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who complained about an employee, not realizing they were talking to that same person.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this factory wasn’t worth it!

This user suggests not taking any of this seriously and moving on.

This user shares a similar experience!

This user has an important question for this employee.

This user knows why to never apply to such roles.

Somebody deserves a compensation here!