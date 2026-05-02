“They Aren’t Contraband”: Employee Slams Manager Who Ordered Her to Hide Feminine Hygiene Boxes While Restocking

When you work at a store it is important to keep the bathroom properly stocked for the employees and the customers.

What would you do if you saw that the bathroom was out of feminine products, so you went to refill them, but your manager said to hide the box so that customers wouldn’t see you walking to the bathroom with it?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and when she asked why, they implied that it was unprofessional for them to be seen in the store.

AITA for telling my managers off after they made me hide a box of feminine products to our clients? So, basically, I work in a studio right? While I was working it felt like I started my period.

All normal, so far.

So like any woman would, I went to the bathroom on the studio floor and searched for some pads and tampons and there were none in there. So, I cleaned myself up and went in the back to ask for feminine products and if I could put some in the bathroom on the studio floor.

I don’t understand why he would want this.

They said yes and i grabbed some boxes and as I was going to walk out my MALE (key note) manager asked if i was going to take the boxes on the floor and if I could take the back door that leads to the other side of the building to ultimately hide the feminine products. I said yes I’m going to the floor and asked why he wanted me to hide them? He scoffed and said never mind just go ahead.

Oh, they think that it would make customers uncomfortable.

So, I walk out and before I even get to the floor where our clients were, another MALE manager asks if im gonna just “show the boxes to everyone?” as if the pads and tampons were something inappropriate? I said “what is the issue and why is everyone asking me to hide the feminine products?”

Would they ask her to hide toilet paper?

He goes on to say it’s “professionalism” and “it’s unprofessional to be walking around with them…” and I respond with “every woman in this room has had a period before so I’m not sure what the issue is..?” He didn’t say anything and I walked off to put the products in the restroom.

It is silly to think these products are unprofessional.

Am I wrong for feeling like feminine products are nothing to be hidden or something seen as “unprofessional” ?? Or should I have just used the back door? We had a decent amount of people on the floor… But still. AITA?

Not at all. It is no different than toilet paper or something like that. Then again, if the customers are known to be prudes about this, it does make sense to hide it to keep them happy.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Now this is too funny.

It is good that they are providing them.

These products aren’t some big secret.

Yup, how do they treat other toiletries.

This is really the key question to ask.

This is a silly rule, but at least they are providing the products.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee clashing with their manager over clock-out procedures.