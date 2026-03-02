Retail Worker Doesn’t Clock Out Until They’re Done Working, But Their Supervisor Gets Really Upset That They Worked Overtime

Imagine working in a retail store, and your supervisor asks you to do one more task before leaving work for the day. Would you clock out before or after doing this task?

In this story, the employee and supervisor disagree about the answer to this question. I bet you can guess who is on what side!

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

AITA for working overtime? I work at a retail store that is now undergoing many spring-transitions that require a lot of the products to be moved/shifted/taken apart for new displays. Yesterday, my shift was meant to end at 10:00am and before I clocked out I let my supervisor know that it was time to leave.

The supervisor asked her to do one more task.

She then noticed that I hadn’t taken shelves off of a display and asked me to do so, and I did. However I did not clock out until after I finished taking the shelves off, and my supervisor basically freaked out saying I was meant to clock out first. To which I replied saying I wasn’t going to do something and not get paid for it. Am I the jerk in the situation?

Never work for free! OP did the right thing by not clocking out until after the work was done.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Her request was illegal.

It couldn’t hurt to clarify before doing the extra work.

Another person shares their experience.

Here’s a suggestion for next time.

An employee who works overtime should get paid overtime.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.