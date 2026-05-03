They Got Their Dream Apartment, But It Came Along With A Nightmare Next Door

Dealing with troublesome neighbors can be one of the most stressful parts of moving.

What would you do if your neighbors waged a legal battle with you? One woman shared her insane story about this with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

My neighbors called the cops on me and then got arrested for it

I, 26f, my husband 32m, and our daughter, 5f, live in an apartment complex on the ground floor.

We live in a mountain area so our breeze way is closed off on one side leaving us to share it with only one other neighbor.

A week ago I called the cops to file a report because I had $100-$200 worth of car supplies stolen from by my front door within a 3 hour period of time.

Yikes, that’s more than a little alarming.

When they asked me who I suspected I did tell them my neighbors due to the fact I had our cop neighbor check his cameras and no one was seen coming or going from our breezeway.

I also pointed out to the officer that they get the cops called and at least one of them will get arrested regularly.

Turns out there was a protective order put in place 2 weeks prior against the boyfriend when he got arrested.

These neighbors sound like nightmares.

The cops put 2 and 2 together and sent a patrol car to catch him there.

Needless to say it started a war.

Small things here and there have been done such as screming at us, blaring their security system every time I open my front door, nothing but small inconveniences.

Is moving not an option here?

Up until yesterday that is.

I left to go pick my daughter up from school and was gone for about an hour to an hour and a half.

When I pulled into the apartments I noticed a patrol car parked near the entrance and the boyfriend was there with his dogs talking to the cops and violently started pointing at my car.

Well that can’t be good.

I pulled up next to the officer and rolled down my window asking if I could help with anything.

He instructed me to park near his partner.

His partner informed me that they had called the cops saying they heard gunshots through their security camera and gave my description.

Oh, these people have it out for her.

Crazy thing is, I don’t even own a gun.

I told the officer this along with the fact I’ve been gone for the last hour and half.

He asked why I thought they would call and say such things and I told him I believed it was retaliation for last week.

A fair enough assumption.

He ended up being detained and his dogs were taken by animal control.

Now his girlfriend is going around to our neighbors saying I got him arrested and got their dogs taken away.

Funny thing is I don’t remember calling the police yesterday but I guess I got him arrested.

This sounds like an exhausting situation to live next to. Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this one.

The comments were not amused.



Others were disgusted by the neighbors.



One person offered practical advice.



There was sarcasm abound.



And some valid warnings.



Not everyone wants to be your neighbor.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a dispute over a dog that turned into a neighbor targeting his car.