The Ultimate Neighbor Nightmare: A Dispute Over Pets Turns Dangerous After a Man Finds His Car Has Been Targeted

Imagine dealing with a neighbor who is mad at you and out for revenge. If you realized they went so far as to mess with your car to the point that you could’ve been in a very bad accident, would you call the police or get your own form of revenge?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he decides to get revenge in a completely different way. His revenge is more of an attack on his neighbor’s marriage.

Let’s read all about it.

Revenge on my former neighbor who vandalized my vehicle This happened about 15 years ago. My wife and I purchased a home deep in the country in an effort to ‘simplify’ our lives. We quickly met our neighbors and everything seemed good.

All his wife wanted to do was relax.

A year or so after we moved into the home, my wife got pregnant with our first child. I traveled periodically for work at the time, and I was out of town. My wife was wanting to take a relaxing soak in the tub, as her feet had swollen due to the pregnancy. As she was trying to relax, the neighbor’s dog was barking incessantly. This dog was a large breed and had a big bark.

His wife couldn’t take it.

This went on and on for 30 minutes or so. My wife had a ‘pregnancy psycho’ moment and got out of the tub, put on her bathrobe, and screamed out the door at the neighbor to shut their barking dog up. Well, here is where the story gets pretty fun. The neighbor went full-on redneck on us.

The neighbor was out for revenge.

They renamed their wifi SSID to “I love barking dogs”. We would find random things vandalized on our property. One day I came home from work to see my wife picking stuff up from the driveway. It turns out that this redneck jerk had thrown some poorly-made nail devices in our driveway in an attempt to puncture my truck’s tires. The next event was truly diabolical.

He went too far!

I left for work the next morning and by the time I got to the interstate, my brakes felt sort of ‘squishy’. I pulled into a truck stop to inspect the truck. The petcock valve on my front right brake caliper had been loosened, and my brake fluid had mostly drained out. This jerk tried to kill me!!!

Now he’s out for revenge!

I went postal, but with insidious methods. I work in the IT field so technology is my ‘thing’. I had an old laptop that I installed an OS on it that is used for security penetration testing, and cracked their wifi.

Here’s the first part of the revenge.

I printed interesting things on their printer, including a convincing ’email’ from another woman to the husband. I printed inappropriate photos. I’d love to have been a fly on the wall when the cow found that!

But wait, there’s more!

I discovered that I could go online and sign up for a prison ‘romance’ pen pal. I signed his wife up and wrote a letter that was supposedly from her. I gave their address, and told the inmate enough about their life (how long they’d been married, what the hubby did for a living, how many kids/dogs/etc. they had, stuff like that) to make it convincing. I expect that her husband had a few words for her after that.

Wow! That escalated quickly!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this neighborhood war.

This is the real question.

Sounds right!

This person feels very happy after reading this story.

Another person shares a way to get revenge via the dog.

These neighbors turned into enemies pretty quickly!

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who cannot get their neighbors to keep their barking dogs inside.