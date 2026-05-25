They Thought Their New Job Was Going Fine Until They Were Suddenly Fired After Only a Week

I remember I worked at a business that shall remain nameless in Chicago for ONE DAY when I was younger.

The day was fine, I got some training, it was smooth with no issues…

And then they called me the next day and told me not to bother coming in again.

Sayyyyyyyy whaaaaaaat?

This happened years ago and I still can’t figure out what happened.

No one likes to get that kind of news because, honestly, it makes you feel self-conscious and makes you question how you conduct yourself at work moving forward.

But enough about me, here’s a story from a person who got canned after one week at a new job.

Check out what they had to say about their experience.

Got fired after a week on the job and I know why. “Started a job, everything was going well. On time every day no major screw ups which is to be expected when new. Well we download apps so we can track our pay and when we need to come in.

Nobody wants to see that…

I noticed that I wasn’t paid for my first day. So I scroll to contacts and see “Jan Payroll” so I send her a message describing this issue. A few minutes later I get a text from the manager saying “just so you know all payment issues come directly to me, not Jan” Okay my bad. I see that she fixed it, fantastic.

Talk about getting a huge shock from out of nowhere!

The next day I come in and she says it just “isn’t working out” I asked what I did wrong and she gives the same response. Normally she is really sweet and nice but that day she was just straight cold to me.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was facing serious accusations before retirement, but luckily had security footage that proved his innocence.

And here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And another individual chimed in.

You just never know how things are gonna work out when you start a new job.

And, if for some reason, you do get let go quickly, all you can do is move forward and not take it personally.

It’s just business, right?

Keep that in mind as you move through the working world, maybe it’ll do you some good.

Maybe it’s a good thing it didn’t work out if they were gonna get treated this way…