“They’re My Tools”: Why a Carpenter Was Met With Police After Quitting His Construction Job
Imagine working in construction, and there are certain tools you need in order to do your job. If you bought these tools yourself, would you take them with you when you quit your job, or would you leave them at the company?
In this story, one carpenter is in this situation, and he takes all of his tools with him. Six months later, the real drama starts when his former employer accuses him of stealing the tools.
Let’s see how the story plays out.
Petty revenge on old construction company on 3 fold.
This started a year ago.
So the construction company I’ve worked for for 20 years got a new president and decided to bring in a coaching company because he heard that other big companies are doing so.
Well this company told the to bid on every thing and anything so the company could grow from 50-65 million dollars a year to 750 million a year.
Sounds great right, exept most job are out of state and or country.
OP is paid a lot more than a new hire.
Then they started looking at the books and see what everyone is earning a year.
Now mind you I’ve been here for a while and making 65k a year as a lead carpenter before bonus . About double what a new guy would make.
I say bonus because the first president saw huge potential in me when I first got there by saying them hundreds of thousands of dollars by doing things inhouse instead of more subs.
Best bonus was from a job where we were supposed to finish the job at 5% profit and ended up with close to 20% on a 24 million dollars job.
HR wanted to talk.
I get called in to the office and a meeting on Friday afternoon with HR, president and “the coach”. Conversation went as such.
The coach – be assertive, it’s your company.
Me- what the hell is going on
HR- it has come to our attention that your pay rate is more of a superintendent than a lead carpenter.
The president suggested a change in role.
Me- what’s your point, I’ve been here a while came up just like everyone else.
President – you’ve also trained most of the superintendent and some project manager.
Me- yeah I like to make my life easier by showing them common sense.
Hr- well we are thinking that you’re going to be a better fit as superintendent than a lead carpenter.
He had a decision to make.
Me- No not going to happen, I’ve told Steve this 8 years ago. Don’t feel like dealing with you jerks on a regular basis.
Coach to president- be confident.
President- here’s your choice become a superintendent or this will be your last job site.
Me- can I get the weekend to decide.
He talked it over with his wife.
Hr and president looking at each other then looking at the coach.
HR- humm sure but Monday we need your answer.
Took my wife to dinner and we talked about it and she was interested in taking a job across the state and become a principal. She could quit making 45k a year and go straight to 90k a year and move in the middle of nowhere.
Start of the petty revenge
He made his decision.
So that Monday I turned in my 2 week notice with 8 months left on the job site.
Now each job gets assigned a connex box “big metal shipping container”. Mine has traveled with me for 15 years. The container belong to the company but the tools not so much.
When previous president took over he would deny any tool recept I would turn in. Every time I would get the denial reimbursement I would tattoo my name on that tool.
Many guy’s did this but left the tools behind when they retired. Not me I was forced to quit.
He took all of his tools.
I turned the company truck Monday evening and took my dually truck to work hauling every tools out of the connex.
I’m talking tools from welding unit, concrete saw, bull float, shop saw, grinders of all sizes and bending brake.
Total estimated value $45 000.
Come to find out one of the job they bidded on was in Canada and they were banking on me to be a superintendent there since I have dual citizenship and not costing them a few thousand dollars in visa.
The company was really upset about the tools.
After 6 months I get a letter from court saying I stole tools from the the company when I left.
I quickly hired an attorney to see what was up.
They were trying to get all the tools that I purchased out of my pocket returned to them.
I was the only carpenter at the company that did not have a company email so every time a denial refund email was sent I put it in a special folder.
The attorney isn’t worried.
When court time came the attorney hooked me up with a serious nice hotel with nice waterfront view. Keep in mind only spent $5000 in retaining fee.
So they start on claims court and the judge is warning my attorney that I could be on the hook for felony theft and he reserved the choice to call baillif to escort me straight into federal jail.
I’m like wth but the attorney has a huge grin on his face and tell judge no problems.
Here’s how it worked out.
So they had changed all the denial letter to release of fund.
Now they had 2 problem with this: 1- he turned in all the emails printed out that I submitted to him. 2- they could not provide any evidence that I had received any payment.
After 4 days of trial I was aquited and they had to pay for attorney fee which included my travels and hotel room. Getting $5000 back.
They on the other hand are in serious trouble for perjury and $30 000 in attorney fee and court costs.
Here’s a summary of the revenge.
So my petty revenge was 1 leaving them early with no replacement for the site I was on costing them few thousand dollars to hire a bunch of small subs.
2 sending them scrambling for tools they thought I would leave behind.
3.getting nice hotel with a view of the Atlantic ocean on their tab.
Sounds like a win all around for this carpenter!
Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.
The coach wasn’t very helpful.
Another person shares their experience working for a company that had a business coach.
Another carpenter weighs in.
The company was clearly overconfident that he would stay.
When you give an employee a choice, you may not like their decision.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a manager getting caught after stealing tips from a waitress.
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