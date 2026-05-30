May 30, 2026 at 12:45 am

The Sibling Trap: Why One Dog’s Passive-Aggressive Cold War Against a New Puppy Ignited a Total Household Crisis

by Matthew Gilligan

dog in a car

TikTok/@sophialynnxxx

Introducing a new dog to your home when you already have a pooch can be quite a tall order!

Sometimes they get along…and other times, things can be a bit testy.

A woman named Sophia posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Daisy Mae reacted when she got a new sibling.

dog in a car

TikTok/@sophialynnxxx

The video showed a puppy in Sophia’s lap as she sat in a car.

The text overlay reads, “Throwback to when we got our puppy and Daisy Mae refused to even look at him.”

dog in a car

TikTok/@sophialynnxxx

Meanwhile, in the back seat, Daisy Mae stared out the back window of the car and wouldn’t look at them.

The caption reads, “She really said, ‘Out of sight, out of mind.'”

dog in a car

TikTok/@sophialynnxxx

Let’s take a look at the video.

@sophialynnxxx

She really said out of sight out of mind #dog #funny #puppy

♬ original sound – Lorelei

But there’s good news in this update!

Take a look at how these two pooches are getting along now.

@sophialynnxxx

Ugh these two 🥹❤️ #dogs #cute

♬ Better Together – Jack Johnson

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who thwarted an attorney’s request by faxing him the same pages all day long.

Now check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.25.31 PM The Sibling Trap: Why One Dog’s Passive Aggressive Cold War Against a New Puppy Ignited a Total Household Crisis

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.25.44 PM The Sibling Trap: Why One Dog’s Passive Aggressive Cold War Against a New Puppy Ignited a Total Household Crisis

And this individual shared a funny meme.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.26.01 PM The Sibling Trap: Why One Dog’s Passive Aggressive Cold War Against a New Puppy Ignited a Total Household Crisis

They’ll learn to love each other…probably…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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