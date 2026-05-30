The Sibling Trap: Why One Dog’s Passive-Aggressive Cold War Against a New Puppy Ignited a Total Household Crisis

Introducing a new dog to your home when you already have a pooch can be quite a tall order!

Sometimes they get along…and other times, things can be a bit testy.

A woman named Sophia posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Daisy Mae reacted when she got a new sibling.

The video showed a puppy in Sophia’s lap as she sat in a car.

The text overlay reads, “Throwback to when we got our puppy and Daisy Mae refused to even look at him.”

Meanwhile, in the back seat, Daisy Mae stared out the back window of the car and wouldn’t look at them.

The caption reads, “She really said, ‘Out of sight, out of mind.'”

Let’s take a look at the video.

But there’s good news in this update!

Take a look at how these two pooches are getting along now.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who thwarted an attorney’s request by faxing him the same pages all day long.

Now check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual shared a funny meme.

They’ll learn to love each other…probably…