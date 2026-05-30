A Child’s Late-Night Marker Experiment Leads to Unexpected Picture Day Panic

Uh oh…this doesn’t look good…

A mom named Emily showed TikTok viewers why her son gave her quite a shock the night before he was supposed to take his school yearbook photo.

The video showed Emily’s son had colored his face with black marker and the text overlay reads, “10:40 pm the night before yearbook photos at our home school co-op.”

The mom noticed that he had also colored his feet.

The young boy had a mischievous grin on his face and Emily said, “We have pictures tomorrow. What are we supposed to do for pictures tomorrow?”

The boy answered, “Don’t draw on our face.”

Emily then said, “How are we supposed to get it off for the pictures that you’re taking tomorrow?”

The boy answered, “Washcloth.”

Emily said, “A washcloth won’t get that off.”

Her son then said, “Soap.”

She responded, “Soap won’t get that off. I don’t know what to do to get that off your face.”

The boy then suggested, “Water.”

Emily said, “Water won’t work at all.”

The TikTokker’s son then said, “Black Panther!”

Emily told him, “I’m really frustrated with you.”

Take a look at the video.

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Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual has an idea…

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

This little fella is quite a handful!