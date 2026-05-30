May 29, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Child’s Late-Night Marker Experiment Leads to Unexpected Picture Day Panic

by Matthew Gilligan

boy with painted face

TikTok/@emilyboazman

Uh oh…this doesn’t look good…

A mom named Emily showed TikTok viewers why her son gave her quite a shock the night before he was supposed to take his school yearbook photo.

boy with a painted face

TikTok/@emilyboazman

The video showed Emily’s son had colored his face with black marker and the text overlay reads, “10:40 pm the night before yearbook photos at our home school co-op.”

The mom noticed that he had also colored his feet.

The young boy had a mischievous grin on his face and Emily said, “We have pictures tomorrow. What are we supposed to do for pictures tomorrow?”

The boy answered, “Don’t draw on our face.”

Emily then said, “How are we supposed to get it off for the pictures that you’re taking tomorrow?”

boy with a painted face

TikTok/@emilyboazman

The boy answered, “Washcloth.”

Emily said, “A washcloth won’t get that off.”

Her son then said, “Soap.”

She responded, “Soap won’t get that off. I don’t know what to do to get that off your face.”

The boy then suggested, “Water.”

Emily said, “Water won’t work at all.”

The TikTokker’s son then said, “Black Panther!”

Emily told him, “I’m really frustrated with you.”

boy with a painted face

TikTok/@emilyboazman

Take a look at the video.

@emilyboazman

When he referenced acetone🙊😂😂😂😂 #kidsarefunny

♬ original sound – Emily Boazman

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about parents who want their young adult son to pay more toward household expenses.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.33.47 AM A Child’s Late Night Marker Experiment Leads to Unexpected Picture Day Panic

Another individual has an idea…

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.33.58 AM A Child’s Late Night Marker Experiment Leads to Unexpected Picture Day Panic

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 9.34.10 AM A Child’s Late Night Marker Experiment Leads to Unexpected Picture Day Panic

This little fella is quite a handful!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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