The Balloon Paradox: How a Confusing Desk Call About a ‘Sinking’ Laptop Exposed the Toxic Safety Gaps in Corporate Tech Layouts

Customer descriptions aren’t always accurate.

In this story, a man working in a small IT office received a call from a customer saying his keyboard was “sinking” and needed replacement.

The customer couldn’t properly explain the issue and insisted that it had stopped working.

So he and the other techs were confused… until they learned what really happened.

Do you have any guesses? Check out the full details below.

My Keyboard is sinking I work in a small IT office with just three techs. I am one of them. Honest to God, we got a call a while back that our office will never forget. We joke about it all the time.

This employee was confused as to what happened to the user’s keyboard.

A customer called and wanted to know if we could install a new keyboard for him. He said, and I quote, “My keyboard is sinking.” We tried to get more information from him. But he said he simply could not explain it. He said his keyboard just stopped working and it needed to be replaced.

He and his team found out what happened and replaced the keyboard right away.

We visited and found one fist-sized dent right in the middle. The keys were smashed. The keyboard was beyond dead. Quietly, we simply agreed his keyboard needed to be replaced. We replaced it for him. Remind me not to make this guy angry in the future.

Whoa! Looks like the user could not control his emotions at one point. Lol.

That’s why it’s always best to take deep breaths when you’re angry instead of smashing things around you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about an employee who followed bad orders, then ruined their manager’s career for good measure.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

So, he took it literally? Lol.

Here’s another funny comment.

It’s called percussive maintenance, says this one.

Finally, here’s another idea.

Sometimes “technical issues” are just emotional damage in disguise.