Thin Ice, Big Drama: The Controversial Reason This Mom Called 911 on Someone Else’s Children

Imagine having a lake behind your house that gets covered with ice in the winter. What would you do if you saw some neighborhood kids on the ice-covered lake and you thought it was unsafe?

In this story, one couple usually yells at the kids to get off the ice, but one day, the wife took it a step further by calling the police.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO for getting upset with wife for calling police on neighborhood kids? We have a small lake behind our back yard – about a mile in diameter. Kids always go out on the ice during the winter – and it’s probably not safe at all so we’ll usually yell at to them to get off the ice if we see it for safety purposes.

It happened again.

Tonight some kids were on the shoreline slightly out on the ice. My wife yelled out for them to get off the ice while I was finishing work upstairs. They stood there for about 10 seconds and then got off the ice and walked down the path away from our house but near the lake. She gave them about 25 seconds and then proceeded to call the police.

He thinks she overreated.

I came downstairs and asked her what the hell she was doing – the kids listened to her and got off the ice. It was the non-emergency line but still – I feel like it’s bringing the hammer down on kids for being kids…and they listened. Somehow I’m the bad guy and overreacting because it’s a safety issue. It started a fight because I was being “irrational”. Am I overreacting?

Who overreacted in this situation? Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

This person thinks it wasn’t necessary to call the police.

Another person thinks it depends.

Maybe there’s something he doesn’t know.

Another person explains why she called the police.

Those kids really need to learn to stay off the ice!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to take a look at the photos.