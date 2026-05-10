Warehouse Employee Shares Phone Number With Manager, but He Reports Her to HR After Realizing What Happened

Trying to date someone at work is always a little risky, especially if you know nothing about that person.

So, what would you do if you finally worked up the courage to give your number to someone you thought was interested in you, but all it got you was a trip to HR? Would you think the person did the right thing because it was inappropriate? Or would you think there were better ways to handle it?

In the following story, one warehouse employee finds herself in the middle of this exact scenario. Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for giving my number to a manager in a different department? I work in a large warehouse, and there was a manager in a different department who I thought was handsome, and I felt like he was checking me out, too. Well, I’ve never in my life given out my number unsolicited, but I’m recently single, and he was talking to me a lot when I’d see him, so I wrote a note that said, “You’re handsome, here’s my number if you’re interested,” and gave it to him. Well, today I got called down to HR and found out he’s an ops manager (I knew he was a manager, but I wasn’t aware he was ops), and he apparently found out my name and reported me. HR said to keep it professional, and “Hopefully, you can find someone outside of here,” lol.

She thought the whole thing was pretty wild.

So, besides the embarrassment of the first time I ever hit on someone, resulting in a trip to Hr, I just felt like the whole thing was kinda baloney. I didn’t speak to him about it. I wasn’t flirting or touching, and didn’t follow up. I literally just gave him a paper with my phone number on it. He could’ve just thrown it away. He didn’t know my name prior, so even if it was a factor of him getting in trouble, he could’ve just used that as an excuse (that he doesn’t know who I am, which was true). But it seems extra rude that he went out of his way to find my name and report me. AITA?

Wow! It’s easy to see why he did this, but maybe he could’ve just tried to handle it himself first.

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This reader sees both sides.

For this person, he was just protecting himself.

This reader thinks relationships at work are normal.

Here’s someone who thinks she was a little out of line.

She should think things like that through next time, because doing what she did is way too risky.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a married man who reported a female coworker who wouldn’t stop asking him out to HR.