The “Spirit Week” Sabotage: Why One Employee’s Blistering Email About ‘Company Culture’ is Super Relatable

A good HR department solves real problems, but a bad one decorates for spirit week while employee morale is at an all-time low.

When a warehouse worker watched his HR team dodge basic questions, strip benefits, mandate overtime, and still find the bandwidth to bring in the Easter Bunny, he decided someone needed to say something out loud.

Keep reading for the full story.

HR people at my work are absolutely useless. Their whole point is to give you points and write-ups. I’ve tried going to them with tech or employee account related questions and they say “I don’t know” or send me to IT. To which IT responds with “it’s HR’s job.”

This employee suspects these women’s meanness started long ago.

I swear every HR lady at my work was a high school cheerleader. They peaked in high school and hold onto that attention. They constantly set up “spirit week” at my work and try to get everyone to participate.

They also bring the “Easter Bunny” and “Santa Claus” to work during the holidays and try to get us to take pictures with them. Like, forget that. I’m a grown adult.

Meanwhile, their actual work is falling by the wayside.

To top it off, benefits keep getting stripped. Employee morale is at an all-time low. Constant mandated overtime. Lack of accountability.

But it gets even worse.

To make it even better, all of the restrooms are getting remodeled and they are 6+ months behind schedule. Only 3 toilets in this whole warehouse. Extremely infuriating. And all managers do is sit in their offices and play on their phones.

These people don’t deserve to hold any job — let alone one in a leadership position.

What did Reddit think?

Some HR departments still manage to drop the ball, even with something that’s 100% in their purview.

This commenter thinks this issue with HR is far more pervasive.

HR really is quite the unpopular department.

Holiday festivities are very low on the list of things employees actually want.

These HR people need to be held accountable — and quick.

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