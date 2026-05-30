Woman Backs Boyfriend’s Traditional Family Gift—Until He Demands She Split the Cost of an Expensive Live Band

Cultural traditions can sometimes come with financial expectations.

In this story, a woman agreed to share the cost of her boyfriend’s gift to his sister as part of a “padrino” role.

Soon after, she was asked again if she wanted to help split the cost of a live band.

Although he said it was optional, she felt guilty about possibly saying no.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITAH for not wanting to pay an extra $800 for my bf sisters quinceanera? My boyfriend and I have been together for 5 years. His family is like a second family to me. I love them dearly. In Hispanic culture, there are typically “padrinos” for specific financial duties. They help pay for birthdays and weddings.

This woman agreed to split the cost of her boyfriend’s gift.

His sister is turning 15 this year. She is having a large celebration. My boyfriend is the oldest. He was given the title of “Padrinos of the shoes.” We both split the payment for two pairs of shoes for his sister. It is roughly about $300 to $400 for each person total.

She learned that her boyfriend offered to pay for the live band.

Recently, he was talking to his mom about the party. They really want to get a live band for 2 hours. It will cost about $1,800 total. He offered to pay for this because he wants to contribute. He asked me today if I want to help split this payment. He said that if I did not want to help pay for this, it would be totally fine and not to worry.

But she doesn’t agree to split the cost on this.

But am I the jerk if I say no? I know he said it would be fine. Part of me does feel guilty saying no. We have been together for a long time. His family has been very nice to me. Personally, we are not married. It would be $800 more on top of the $300 to $400 I am already contributing. It seems like a lot.

Honestly, contributing to the shoes already sounds like a generous way of supporting her boyfriend’s family.

An additional $900 can be too much, especially since they’re not married yet.

Plus, the live band wasn’t an “essential” expense.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who restored a vintage camera with her own money and doesn’t want to hand it over to family.

What do you think? Let’s hear it from other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another Mexican speaks up.

Here’s an honest opinion from this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Being supportive doesn’t mean sponsoring the entire party.