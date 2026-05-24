May 24, 2026 at 12:20 am

Woman Feels Awkward After Refusing Teen’s Repeated Requests for Her Hat on Subway

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman wearing a hat on the subway

Pexels/Reddit

Saying hi to a stranger on the subway is a small act of kindness, but being guilted into handing over your hat by the end of the conversation is a different situation entirely.

A woman who had no issue with a little small talk found himself fielding repeated requests for his hat from a disabled teenager while her father stood close by and watched without a word. The silence felt deliberate.

She held onto the hat, absorbed the side eye, and came to the internet to find out if that made her the problem.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not giving my hat to a special needs teenager on a train

Had a bit of an odd encounter today.

I was on a subway train minding my own business when a teenager who appeared to have special needs started talking to me.

The conversation started out normal but turned awkward fast.

I have no problem with small talk, so I said hi back.

She was asking for my hat — it was hard to tell if she wanted to keep it or just look at it.

The individual was left stammering.

Either way, I felt like I shouldn’t have to give my hat to a stranger.

She was with her dad, who made no effort to intervene after his daughter kept asking for my hat.

She wasn’t a big fan of this guy’s attitude.

It seemed like he almost wanted to guilt me into giving her my hat.

Anyhow, I didn’t — but the dad seemed to give me some side eye.

So now she’s wondering if she should have behaved differently.

Would I be in the wrong here for not giving a random person my hat?

I like this hat, and regardless, it doesn’t feel right to be pressured into giving it up.

AITA?

This story is a big yikes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s not wrong to say no to an unreasonable request.

Screenshot 2026 05 23 at 2.15.42 PM Woman Feels Awkward After Refusing Teen’s Repeated Requests for Her Hat on Subway

The dad definitely should have stepped in here.

Screenshot 2026 05 23 at 2.16.45 PM Woman Feels Awkward After Refusing Teen’s Repeated Requests for Her Hat on Subway

There’s a way to be nice and still firm on your boundaries.

Screenshot 2026 05 23 at 2.17.21 PM Woman Feels Awkward After Refusing Teen’s Repeated Requests for Her Hat on Subway

Disabled people are more capable than some people give them credit for.

Screenshot 2026 05 23 at 2.18.03 PM Woman Feels Awkward After Refusing Teen’s Repeated Requests for Her Hat on Subway

Nobody on that subway was entitled to her hat — not the teenager, and certainly not the father who stood there in silence waiting for guilt to do the work for him.

Sure, it is a complicated situation and most people would feel the pull to just hand it over to avoid the awkwardness. But at the end of the day, her belongings are her belongings, and no amount of side eye changes that.

A parent’s job is to redirect their child, not to stand by and let a stranger absorb the social pressure of saying no.

She kept the hat, and that was the right call.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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