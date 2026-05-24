Woman Feels Awkward After Refusing Teen’s Repeated Requests for Her Hat on Subway

Saying hi to a stranger on the subway is a small act of kindness, but being guilted into handing over your hat by the end of the conversation is a different situation entirely.

A woman who had no issue with a little small talk found himself fielding repeated requests for his hat from a disabled teenager while her father stood close by and watched without a word. The silence felt deliberate.

She held onto the hat, absorbed the side eye, and came to the internet to find out if that made her the problem.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for not giving my hat to a special needs teenager on a train Had a bit of an odd encounter today. I was on a subway train minding my own business when a teenager who appeared to have special needs started talking to me.

The conversation started out normal but turned awkward fast.

I have no problem with small talk, so I said hi back. She was asking for my hat — it was hard to tell if she wanted to keep it or just look at it.

The individual was left stammering.

Either way, I felt like I shouldn’t have to give my hat to a stranger. She was with her dad, who made no effort to intervene after his daughter kept asking for my hat.

She wasn’t a big fan of this guy’s attitude.

It seemed like he almost wanted to guilt me into giving her my hat. Anyhow, I didn’t — but the dad seemed to give me some side eye.

So now she’s wondering if she should have behaved differently.

Would I be in the wrong here for not giving a random person my hat? I like this hat, and regardless, it doesn’t feel right to be pressured into giving it up. AITA?

This story is a big yikes.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who figured out how to stop his manager from constantly stealing his phone charger.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s not wrong to say no to an unreasonable request.

The dad definitely should have stepped in here.

There’s a way to be nice and still firm on your boundaries.

Disabled people are more capable than some people give them credit for.

Nobody on that subway was entitled to her hat — not the teenager, and certainly not the father who stood there in silence waiting for guilt to do the work for him.

Sure, it is a complicated situation and most people would feel the pull to just hand it over to avoid the awkwardness. But at the end of the day, her belongings are her belongings, and no amount of side eye changes that.

A parent’s job is to redirect their child, not to stand by and let a stranger absorb the social pressure of saying no.

She kept the hat, and that was the right call.