Theft at the Office: A Man Had His Earbuds Stolen From His Desk, So He Balanced the Scales via the Cafeteria

Imagine keeping your earbuds in a case on your desk at work, and when you go to get them, the case is there but it’s empty. What would you do?

In this story, a teacher was in this situation, so he told his boss. But when his boss lied to him about how to resolve the issue, he came up with his own plan to get his money back.

Let’s read all about it.

My dads petty revenge My dads earpods got stolen at work (teacher at a medical facility). They were in the case on his desk (he has his own office) and when he came back they weren’t in the case anymore. He searched for them and tried to find them with his phone but they were gone. He reported it to his boss who assured him insurance would cover it.

I guess the boss lied.

About two months later he asked his boss about the insurance. Boss told him that my dad should have locked the door and there was nothing they could do, and refused to show him the insurance papers. My dad argued for a bit but ultimately gave up.

His dad came up with a way to slowly pay himself back.

Here’s the petty revenge; my dad receives lunch coupons for all of his students and himself (the amount depending on how many students he has that day, and he has to tell them the number of coupons he needs). He only gets these coupons on the days he works with students, not on the ‘office’ days. So now he adds one coupon more to the list and goes to get a free lunch on the ‘office’ days. He plans on doing this until the costs of his earpods are covered.

That was a clever idea!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee whose dietary restrictions caused the whole office to turn against her.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person thinks the boss took them.

Another person thinks the boss is the thief.

One person’s sunglasses were stolen.

This is true.

He was determined to get his money back one way or another!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who wasn’t keen on contributing more to a coworker’s gift than originally planned.