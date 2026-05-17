The Compliment Penalty: Why a Server’s Warmest Table of the Night Ended in a Shocking Financial Disappointment

Some servers base their take home pay on expected tips.

In this story, a woman served a kind and friendly couple who made her feel appreciated. She thought that being nice would equal a big tip.

But when they left, she was in for a surprise.

Read the full story below for all the details.

When being “too nice” backfires I am still pretty new to serving. I have been at this cafe for maybe three months. I am still figuring out the balance between being friendly. I am also trying not to be a doormat.

This woman welcomed a super sweet couple.

Yesterday, this older couple came in. They were super sweet. They were chatting me up and asking about my day. They were the kind of people who make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. They ordered a couple of coffees and a pastry.

She brought them some water, too.

When I brought them their stuff, the lady said, “Oh, could we also get a small water.” She said it was just to share. No problem, right? I grabbed a water and brought it over. They were still being super nice. They were complimenting the cafe and everything.

The couple paid in cash and left no tip.

When they were done, they paid in cash and left. I went to clear the table. There was no tip. It was literally zero. I know it is not mandatory or anything. But it stung a little extra because they were so overly friendly.

Now, she realized that being nice to customers doesn’t mean getting good tips.

I guess I learned my lesson. Being nice does not always equal a bigger tip. Sometimes, it just means you are too nice to stiff. Sigh.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

That’s part of a server’s job, says this person.

This person makes a valid point.

Another server speaks up.

Short and simple.

Finally, this comment makes sense, too.

Just because they’re sweet doesn’t mean they are generous.