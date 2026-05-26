Worker Rants About Difficult Coworkers They Deal With Every Day

Fact: group projects were never much fun in school and they’re even less fun in the real world if you’re dealing with a bunch of numbskulls.

It can be exhausting putting up with that nonsense and the person who wrote the story you’re about to read knows all about it.

They got paired with not one, not two, but three people who couldn’t pull their own weight.

Yikes, it’s a triple whammy!

Check out what they had to say about how they’re 100% over dealing with this group.

Get started now!

Exhausted with the team. “I’m so tired of dealing with my teammates in the office.

This sounds like a lot of fun…

There’s a narcissist on my team, along with a low self-esteem one and another one with gung ho attitude. All 4 of us are dealing with different portfolios. I’ve finally let go and am ignoring the narcissist as best as I can but the low self-esteem one is the worst since she used to share portfolio & KPI with me.

Some people have to learn the hard way…

In the beginning I pitied her & tried to help her as best I could, but I soon realised she would constantly compare herself against me & being very negative. (I make friends easily at work, whilst she doesn’t dare to open up. I have a more daring demeanor whilst she’s more conservative at work). It’s very draining to hear from her that her work is bad, she has very few friends, etc, until one fine day I had enough and told her nobody ever said her work was bad, not even the boss and she clammed up.

These kinds of work environments are terrible…

The worst part is the gaslighting and lies she told to me to feed her image. She’ll admit her mistake to me but to another person suddenly push the blame to me. I’ve pushed her aside ever since and just discussed work matters to her only. And yet, she continues to play victim to others and always playing the victim card. Another thing that makes me mad is her sensitivity, overthinking & cowardice.

You just gotta let people bury themselves…

So I can tell she is struggling with her work and I tried to give her ideas, even draft out emails for her but she would be very stubborn and refused any help. I wish I could just openly tell her, it’s her own fault, but she’ll only get defensive and gaslight me again. Ever since management decided we had to split portfolios, I’ve never been happier. But it still doesn’t change the fact that she is still my teammate.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a warehouse worker who noticed some fellow employees were always sneaking out early for the same strange reason.

Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this Reddit user weighed in.

Did this story bring back any old memories for you?

Or maybe some CURRENT memories.

Yeah, nobody likes to deal with this kid of stuff at work.

But if you have to, keep your head up, forge ahead, and do your best!

Having co-workers like this is THE WORST.